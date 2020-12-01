2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Every autumn, like Charlie Brown in the pumpkin patch, we await the arrival of the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Well, we’re getting our first glimpse of the Great Pumpkin, and it’s looking mighty orange. Let’s run down the technical and cosmetic updates that make this a 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition and the perfect mount for a budding Cooper Webb or Marvin Musquin.

  1. KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad Joachim Sauer makes a case for the latest 450 SX-F Factory Edition: “Riders still cannot get more Ready To Race than with our new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. We knew the bike had to look the part for 2021, but we also wanted to keep all the same special technical details that place this model as one of the flagships of our range. Its credentials are proven. Very useful additions for 2021, the Connectivity Unit and the myKTM app, allow every rider to get the most of their potential in every condition. With this bike, we trust that KTM fans worldwide will find a true race-winning machine that really looks the part.”
  1. Motocross continues to move into the electronic age with the myKTM app interfacing with the motorcycle’s Connectivity Unit. KTM is putting the Connectivity Unit in a new bar pad on the Factory Edition. This makes it easy for riders to adjust the power production to conditions and preferences. Further, the myKTM app provides suspension suggestions based on your riding skill and style, as well as the track and the weather.

  1. KTM claims “engine updates,” but we don’t yet know what they are.
  1. An Akrapovič slip-on muffler gives the Factory Edition a specific look and sound, while saving weight.

  1. KTM Factory wheels are strong and light. Wheels are an oft-overlooked part of a factory rider’s equipment package. For the style-conscious, and who isn’t, the wheels feature orange-anodized hubs and spoke nipples. The rear sprocket matches up with orange anodizing. The rims are D.I.D DirtStar hoops.
  1. Holding the front end together are KTM Factory triple clamps. You will be surprised to learn that they are anodized orange.
  1. The Factory holeshot device is standard.

  1. To help you put your body in the right position, there is a ribbed Selle Dalla Valle Factory seat. 
  1. A Hinson Racing clutch cover gives the motorcycle a factory look, and is also functional. The Hinson Racing clutch cover is stronger than the standard cover, helps dissipate heat, and resists wear thanks to a hard-coating over the billet T-6 aluminum.
  1. There are a couple of protective pieces on the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. You get a guard for the semi-floating front disc, along with a composite skidplate.

  1. It’s not a Factory Edition without a Factory graphics package. Along with the latest Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics, there is an orange frame.
  1. The 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition arrives in dealers this month—just in time for the Monster Energy Supercross season. The MSRP is $11,299.

Photography by H. Mitterbauer

ENGINE

  • Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke
  • Displacement: 450cc
  • Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm
  • Compression ratio: 12.75:1
  • Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves
  • Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery
  • Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps
  • Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body
  • Transmission: 5-speed
  • Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics
  • Final drive: 5/8″ x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

  • Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel
  • Subframe: Aluminum
  • Handlebar: Neken aluminum
  • Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches
  • Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches
  • Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar
  • Front wheel: 21 x 1.60
  • Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15
  • Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
  • Front tire: 80/100 x 21
  • Rear tire: 120/90 x 19
  • Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper
  • Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

  • Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)
  • Rake: 26.1 degrees
  • Triple clamp offset: 22mm
  • Seat height: 37.4 degrees
  • Ground clearance: 14.6 inches
  • Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons
  • Curb weight: 234 pounds

2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Price: $11,299 MSRP

