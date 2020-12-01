2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition First Look (12 Fast Facts)

Every autumn, like Charlie Brown in the pumpkin patch, we await the arrival of the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Well, we’re getting our first glimpse of the Great Pumpkin, and it’s looking mighty orange. Let’s run down the technical and cosmetic updates that make this a 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition and the perfect mount for a budding Cooper Webb or Marvin Musquin.

KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad Joachim Sauer makes a case for the latest 450 SX-F Factory Edition: “Riders still cannot get more Ready To Race than with our new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. We knew the bike had to look the part for 2021, but we also wanted to keep all the same special technical details that place this model as one of the flagships of our range. Its credentials are proven. Very useful additions for 2021, the Connectivity Unit and the myKTM app, allow every rider to get the most of their potential in every condition. With this bike, we trust that KTM fans worldwide will find a true race-winning machine that really looks the part.”

Motocross continues to move into the electronic age with the myKTM app interfacing with the motorcycle’s Connectivity Unit. KTM is putting the Connectivity Unit in a new bar pad on the Factory Edition. This makes it easy for riders to adjust the power production to conditions and preferences. Further, the myKTM app provides suspension suggestions based on your riding skill and style, as well as the track and the weather.

KTM claims “engine updates,” but we don’t yet know what they are.

An Akrapovič slip-on muffler gives the Factory Edition a specific look and sound, while saving weight.

KTM Factory wheels are strong and light. Wheels are an oft-overlooked part of a factory rider’s equipment package. For the style-conscious, and who isn’t, the wheels feature orange-anodized hubs and spoke nipples. The rear sprocket matches up with orange anodizing. The rims are D.I.D DirtStar hoops.

Holding the front end together are KTM Factory triple clamps. You will be surprised to learn that they are anodized orange.

The Factory holeshot device is standard.

To help you put your body in the right position, there is a ribbed Selle Dalla Valle Factory seat.

A Hinson Racing clutch cover gives the motorcycle a factory look, and is also functional. The Hinson Racing clutch cover is stronger than the standard cover, helps dissipate heat, and resists wear thanks to a hard-coating over the billet T-6 aluminum.

There are a couple of protective pieces on the 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. You get a guard for the semi-floating front disc, along with a composite skidplate.

It’s not a Factory Edition without a Factory graphics package. Along with the latest Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics, there is an orange frame.

The 2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition arrives in dealers this month—just in time for the Monster Energy Supercross season. The MSRP is $11,299.

Photography by H. Mitterbauer

2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Specs

ENGINE

Type: Single-cylinder four-stroke

Displacement: 450cc

Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4mm

Compression ratio: 12.75:1

Valvetrain: SOHC, 4 valves

Starting: Electric w/ Lithium-ion 12.8-volt 2 Ah battery

Lubrication: Pressure Lubrication with 2 Pumps

Fueling: Keihin EFI w/ 44mm throttle body

Transmission: 5-speed

Clutch: Wet multi-disc DDS clutch w/ Brembo hydraulics

Final drive: 5/8″ x ¼” chain

CHASSIS

Frame: Central double-cradle chromoly steel

Subframe: Aluminum

Handlebar: Neken aluminum

Front suspension: Fully adjustable WP Xact inverted 48mm fork; 12.2 inches

Rear suspension: Linkage-assisted fully adjustable WP Xact shock; 11.8 inches

Wheels: D.I.D DirtStar

Front wheel: 21 x 1.60

Rear wheel: 19 x 2.15

Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33

Front tire: 80/100 x 21

Rear tire: 120/90 x 19

Front brake: 260mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

Rear brake: 220mm disc w/ Brembo caliper

DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches (± 0.4 in)

Rake: 26.1 degrees

Triple clamp offset: 22mm

Seat height: 37.4 degrees

Ground clearance: 14.6 inches

Fuel capacity: 1.85 gallons

Curb weight: 234 pounds

2021 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition Price: $11,299 MSRP