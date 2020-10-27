2021 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule (Super Tuesdays and more)

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will hold two rounds, on a Saturday and a Tuesday. The only venues with a single race are Daytona International Speedway and the finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.The final Arlington round takes the series up to the Easter break. The locations of the four post-Easter rounds before Salt Lake City are still to be determined, as is the date of the last race. Possible sites for rounds 13 through 16 are Anaheim, San Diego, and Atlanta, though anywhere that a supercross race can be hosted will be considered.The 250SX East rounds will be in Houston, Indianapolis, and Daytona Beach. Glendale and Arlington will host 250SX West rounds, with more added when rounds 13 through 16 are settled. Triple Crown races have yet to be named, and the East/West 250SX Showdown races will be announced later. Additionally, times for the races have not been set. There is a likelihood that there will be daytime races.Public ticket sales begin on Tuesday, December 8. Fans can go to SupercrossLive.com and sign up for early access, which will allow them to buy tickets as early as Tuesday, December 1. The number of seats available in each venue will be dependent upon local regulations.Photography by Will Embree
2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Schedule
- Jan. 16, Sat., NRG Stadium, Houston
- Jan. 19, Tue., NRG Stadium, Houston
- Jan. 23, Sat., NRG Stadium, Houston
- Jan. 30, Sat., Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
- Feb. 2, Tue., Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
- Feb. 20, Sat., State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- Feb. 23, Tue., State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- Feb. 27, Sat., State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
- March 6, Sat., Daytona International Speedway
- March 20, Sat., AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- March 23, Tue., AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- March 27, Sat., AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA
- TBA, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City