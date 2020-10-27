2021 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule (Super Tuesdays and more)

2020 Supercross Champion Eli Tomac

The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross schedule is now public. Due to the government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule is unlike any seen in the past. There are 17 rounds planned, though only 12 confirmed dates. As was the case with 2020, all race dates and locations are subject to change. We’ll be updating this page as necessary.

Instead of races only on Saturdays on consecutive weekends, there will be home stands—three rounds each in Houston, Glendale, and Arlington. These three locations will consist of a Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday cadence, with the mid-week events dubbed Super Tuesday races.

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule - Roczen, Cianciarulo
Ken Roczen (94) and Adam Cianciarulo

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will hold two rounds, on a Saturday and a Tuesday. The only venues with a single race are Daytona International Speedway and the finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

The final Arlington round takes the series up to the Easter break. The locations of the four post-Easter rounds before Salt Lake City are still to be determined, as is the date of the last race. Possible sites for rounds 13 through 16 are Anaheim, San Diego, and Atlanta, though anywhere that a supercross race can be hosted will be considered.

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule
2019 Supercross Champion Cooper Webb

The 250SX East rounds will be in Houston, Indianapolis, and Daytona Beach. Glendale and Arlington will host 250SX West rounds, with more added when rounds 13 through 16 are settled. Triple Crown races have yet to be named, and the East/West 250SX Showdown races will be announced later. Additionally, times for the races have not been set. There is a likelihood that there will be daytime races.

Public ticket sales begin on Tuesday, December 8. Fans can go to SupercrossLive.com and sign up for early access, which will allow them to buy tickets as early as Tuesday, December 1. The number of seats available in each venue will be dependent upon local regulations.

Photography by Will Embree

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Schedule

  1. Jan. 16, Sat., NRG Stadium, Houston

  2. Jan. 19, Tue., NRG Stadium, Houston

  3. Jan. 23, Sat., NRG Stadium, Houston

  4. Jan. 30, Sat., Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

  5. Feb. 2, Tue., Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

  6. Feb. 20, Sat., State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

  7. Feb. 23, Tue., State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

  8. Feb. 27, Sat., State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

  9. March 6, Sat., Daytona International Speedway

  10. March 20, Sat., AT&T Stadium, Arlington

  11. March 23, Tue., AT&T Stadium, Arlington

  12. March 27, Sat., AT&T Stadium, Arlington

  13. TBA

  14. TBA

  15. TBA

  16. TBA

  17. TBA, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

