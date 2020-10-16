2021 BMW R 1250 RT First Look (11 Fast Facts, Specs + 28 Photos)

The front fairing has been redesigned. BMW did this to improve aerodynamics, update the styling, and house the new LED headlight. Corner-aware lighting is optional. BMW has also lowered the fairing’s top edge, giving the rider an improved view of the road close ahead.

Active Cruise Control, which uses radar to maintain distance from the vehicle ahead, is now an option. Dynamic Cruise Control is standard.

Full Integral ABS Pro is standard on the 2021 BMW R 1250 RT. ABS Pro means the system is cornering-aware, while Full integral means that implementing either the hand or foot brake actuates braking to both wheels.

For acceleration safety, Dynamic Traction Control is now standard.

Hill Start Control Pro has been upgraded, though it remains optional.

The 2021 BMW is fitted with a huge 10.25-inch TFT dash. With this much screen real estate, a map can be displayed at the same time as other vital information.

Big sound is an option. We usually think of cruiser guys as having the serious sound systems. However, BMW is offering Audio System 2.0 as an option on the RT, so yacht rock can be blasted while tooling down the highway.

There is a new communications option sporting an unwieldy name: “Comfort telephony with extended smartphone connection”. Yes, that’s what BMW calls it. This feature—let’s call it CTWESC for short—gives your smartphone a safe place to rest. That means a water-resistant compartment with a fan to prevent the phone from overheating, and the ability to charge via USB or induction.

There’s a new Eco mode for maximum fuel efficiency. While BMW RT owners are generally well-heeled, it doesn’t mean they aren’t frugal.

The 2021 BMW R 1250 RT comes in four colors. There’s the basic Alpine White 3, along with three more sophisticated Style-based choices.

We don’t have prices or availability dates yet.

Type: Horizontally opposed twin

Displacement: 1254cc

Bore x stroke: 102.5 x 76mm

Maximum power: 136 horsepower @ 7750 rpm

Maximum torque: 105 ft-lbs @ 6250 rpm

Top speed: 125+ mph

Compression ratio: 12.5:1

Valvetrain: DOHC w/ dual-profile cams; 4vpc

Cooling: Liquid and air

Transmission: Constant-mesh 6-speed w/ helical gear teeth

Clutch: Hydraulically actuated slipper

Final drive: Shaft

Frame: Continuous tubular steel bridge-type

Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable BMW Motorrad Telelever shock; 4.7 inches

Rear suspension; travel: BMW Evo Paralever and WAD strut w/ spring-preload adjustable shock; 5.4 inches

Wheels: Cast aluminum

Front wheel: 17 x 3.50

Rear wheel: 17 x 5.50

Front tire: 120/70 x 17

Rear tire: 180/55 x 17

Front brakes: 320mm floating discs w/ 4-piston radially mounted calipers

Rear brake: 276mm disc w/ dual-piston floating caliper

ABS: Standard w/ linked braking

Wheelbase: 58.5 inches

Rake: 25.9 degrees

Trail: 4.6 inches

Seat height: 31.7 or 32.5 inches (optional 30.0 to 33.5 inches)

Fuel capacity: 6.6 gallons

Estimated fuel consumption: 50 mpg

Curb weight: 615 pounds

Alpine White 3

Style Elegance: Manhattan Metallic

Style Sport: Racing Blue Metallic

Option 719: Mineral White Metallic

2021 BMW R 1250 RT Photo Gallery

The long-loved RT is back, and the 2021 BMW R 1250 RT has updates this year. The 1254cc ShiftCam boxer hasn’t changed this year, as it’s relatively new, so the Germans have focused on other improvements—some standard, some optional. Let’s take a look at 11 essential fast facts.