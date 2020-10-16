2021 BMW R 1250 RT First Look (11 Fast Facts, Specs + 28 Photos)

The long-loved RT is back, and the 2021 BMW R 1250 RT has updates this year. The 1254cc ShiftCam boxer hasn’t changed this year, as it’s relatively new, so the Germans have focused on other improvements—some standard, some optional. Let’s take a look at 11 essential fast facts.
The front fairing has been redesigned. BMW did this to improve aerodynamics, update the styling, and house the new LED headlight. Corner-aware lighting is optional. BMW has also lowered the fairing’s top edge, giving the rider an improved view of the road close ahead.
Active Cruise Control, which uses radar to maintain distance from the vehicle ahead, is now an option. Dynamic Cruise Control is standard.
Full Integral ABS Pro is standard on the 2021 BMW R 1250 RT. ABS Pro means the system is cornering-aware, while Full integral means that implementing either the hand or foot brake actuates braking to both wheels.
For acceleration safety, Dynamic Traction Control is now standard.
Hill Start Control Pro has been upgraded, though it remains optional.
The 2021 BMW is fitted with a huge 10.25-inch TFT dash. With this much screen real estate, a map can be displayed at the same time as other vital information.
Big sound is an option. We usually think of cruiser guys as having the serious sound systems. However, BMW is offering Audio System 2.0 as an option on the RT, so yacht rock can be blasted while tooling down the highway.
There is a new communications option sporting an unwieldy name: “Comfort telephony with extended smartphone connection”. Yes, that’s what BMW calls it. This feature—let’s call it CTWESC for short—gives your smartphone a safe place to rest. That means a water-resistant compartment with a fan to prevent the phone from overheating, and the ability to charge via USB or induction.
There’s a new Eco mode for maximum fuel efficiency. While BMW RT owners are generally well-heeled, it doesn’t mean they aren’t frugal.
The 2021 BMW R 1250 RT comes in four colors. There’s the basic Alpine White 3, along with three more sophisticated Style-based choices.