Monday, September 14, 2020
Gear / Parts 2021 Moose Racing Off-Road Motorcycle Apparel Lineup First Look

Although there are few changes in the Moose Racing apparel lineup for 2021, there are plenty of new colorways to please the most demanding moto-fashionista. Also, it’s always worth a reminder of what the differences are between the three gear lines that Moose Racing offers.

The 2021 Moose Racing Qualifier Racewear line serves two purposes. In addition to being the least expensive Moose Racing apparel line, it also offers the broadest range of sizes. Big guys will appreciate that the jersey is available in sizes up to 5X, with the pants ranging to 54 inches. The Qualifier jersey is polyester, with a stretch material for the collar and cuff. The Qualifier pant has a pre-bent design for maximum comfort while sitting, along with multiple stretch panels, three-point waist adjustment, and a YKK zipper.

Designed for competition, the 2021 Moose Racing M1 Racewear line has the narrowest range of sizes among Moose offerings, though still generous. The semi-mesh polyester jersey is quick-drying as it wicks moisture from the skin, while the M1 pants have a heavier-duty polyester chassis, with improved knee panels for 2021. Knee brace wearers will appreciate the oversized knee area and full-grain leather inner panels. Like the Qualifier pants, there are three ways to personalize the fit, along with a YKK zipper and pre-bent shape.

Although summer is winding down, there are still some hot days ahead in the southern regions of the United States. The 2021 Moose Racing Sahara Racewear is all about airflow. Both the jersey and the pants offer plenty of ventilation to help keep the rider cool during the hottest riding days. This year, the pattern of the Sahara line has been altered for a more athletic fit, along with an increased range of motion. High-end features include a heavy-duty seat area and knee area, as well as enough room for knee braces. The pants have three points of adjustment for a custom fit.

2021 Moose Racing Qualifier Racewear Fast Facts

Sizes

  • Jersey: SM-5X
  • Pants: 28-54 inches

Prices

  • Jersey: From $30 MSRP
  • Pants: From $80 MSRP

Colors

  • Black/Gray; Green/Black; Red/White/Blue; Red/Black; Orange/Black; Navy/Hi-Viz

2021 Moose Racing M1 Racewear Fast Facts

Sizes

  • Jersey: SM-3X
  • Pants: 28-42 inches

Prices

  • Jersey: $35 MSRP
  • Pants: $110 MSRP

Colors

  • Lime/Black; Red/Black; Black/White; Orange/Black; Aqua/Black

2021 Moose Racing Sahara Racewear Fast Facts

Sizes

  • Jersey: SM-3X
  • Pants: 28-48 inches

Prices

  • Jersey: $40 MSRP
  • Pants: $130 MSRP

Colors

  • Black/Green; Navy/Blue/Hi-Viz; Navy/White/Magenta; Red/White/Blue; Black/Orange/Red; Black Yellow Red

2021 Moose Racing Racewear Photo Gallery

