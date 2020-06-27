Pirelli Track Day Program Begins – Try Before You Buy

Pirelli has a new Try Before You Buy program for eight of its highest-performance tires that allows you to experience them on the track before purchase. The tires in the program include three flavors each of the Pirelli Diablo Superbike and Diablo Supercorsa tires, plus Diablo Rain and Diablo Wet.

Pirelli’s Try Before You Buy program uses local authorized Pirelli trackside vendors to mount the tires on the motorcycle riders of all riders at tracks. After trying out the tires, riders to purchase the tires at a discount.

This week, Jason Farrell recently added to the resume of the Pirelli Diablo Superbike SC2 front and SC1 rear slick tires. Mounted on his Farrell Performance Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Farrell set a new lap record on the Competition Course layout at Brainerd International Raceway. His 1:34.870 time came during the Unlimited GP race as part of a Central Roadracing Association series round.

“It feels good to be back racing my ZX-10R and shooting for track records again,” Farrell said. “I couldn’t have broken the track record without my Pirellis. These new 125/70 front and 200/65 rear sizes work incredibly well.”

“Taking Pirelli’s motto ‘We sell what we race, we race what we sell’, Jason proves his trust in the tires that he sells,” said Pirelli Road Racing Manager Oscar Solis. “Setting a new absolute motorcycle track record confirms that Pirelli is committed to providing consumers with the very best and does a great job of showing just how good the new, larger Diablo Superbike sizing is.”

“This new program is something that Pirelli and our trackside vendors are very excited about introducing for 2020,” Solis continued. “Our lineup provides a great experience across the board. Whether it be our racing compounds, wet and rain options, or track-day specific compounds, we have something that meets the needs of everyday sportbike enthusiasts. I’m extremely confident that our customers will be impressed with the tires at the end of the day and be happy to be able to purchase them at a discount.”

The Pirelli Diablo Superbike tire will be available in SC1, SC2, and SC3 race compounds, with the Diablo Supercorsa present in SC, SC1, and TD versions. If it’s wet, the Diablo Rain and Diablo Wet tires will appear on rims. Track day enthusiasts that also ride on the street will want to pay closest attention to the Diablo Supercorsa line, which is DOT-approved.

Pirelli is keeping riders appraised of the location of the Try Before You Buy days at PirelliRacer.com.