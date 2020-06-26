Saturday, June 27, 2020
Husqvarna Factory Replica Stacyc First Look: 2 Models

In a licensing agreement with Harley-Davidson-owned Stacyc, there are now two Husqvarna Factory Replica Stacyc electric-powered balance bikes. The two models–12eDrive and 16eDrive—have their own motors and chassis to accommodate a wide range of young riders. The 12eDrive and 16eDrive will be available at Husqvarna motorcycle dealerships.

16eDrive

12eDrive

The 12eDrive is for the smallest riders, features a seat height of just 13 inches and 12-inch wheels. Husqvarna advised that a child should have an inseam of 14 inches before attempting to ride the 12eDrive. The maximum inseam this model will handle is 20 inches, and the rider should not weigh more than 75 pounds. The 12eDrive has a curb weight of 17 pounds.

Three power modes for the twist-throttle equipped 12eDrive. The new rider can start in the Training mode, which limits the 12eDrive to 5 mph. The next stop is the Transitional mode, which tops out at 7 mph, followed by the Advanced mode, which will propel the bike and rider at 9 mph.

The 2 Ah battery is good to up to one hour of ride time, and at least 30 minutes for the largest and most aggressive rider. Recharging takes no more than one hour. If you don’t want to wait, you can buy a backup battery, as the power supply is easily swappable.

For a rider starting later in life, say four to eight years old, the 16eDrive is the electric balance bike of choice. Sporting a 17-inch seat height, the 16eDrive requires that the rider have an inseam of between 18 and 24 inches. The maximum rider weight for the 20-pound bike is 75 pounds. Thanks to 16-inch wheels, the 16eDrive can handle many off-road obstacles.

The 16eDrive’s brushless motor has three power modes to make progress for the rider easier. The Training mode restricts the speed to 5 mph, with the Transitional mode bumps that up to 7.5 mph. Accomplished riders can use the Advanced mode, which speeds the balance bike along at a breezy 13 mph. Just as on the 12eDrive, speed is controlled by a twist throttle, so the rider learns skills that will directly apply to motorcycle riding.

Thanks to a 4 Ah battery that can easily be changed once drained, a rider will get between 30 and 60 minutes of ride time per charge. Recharging the battery will take between 45 and 60 minutes.

Like the 12eDrive, the 16eDrive has graphics like those found on the motorcycles raced by Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, and Dean Wilson. Husqvarna includes numbers, 1, 15, 16, and 21 for the number plates so the young rider can fully identify with his supercross and motocross heroes.

Once the rider masters the 16eDrive, it will be time to move up to the Husqvarna EE 5 electric-powered youth motocrosser.

