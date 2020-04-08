Wednesday, April 8, 2020
2021 BMW R 18 Factory Customs First Look: Beyond the First Edition

The rollout of the 2021 BMW R 18 was an unorthodox process. Before we even saw a pre-production version from BMW, we were seeing pure custom motorcycles powered by the new 1802cc Big Boxer. Eventually, pre-production models appeared at events such as the Progressive International Motorcycle Shows, with the showroom-ready stock and lightly customized First Edition finally revealed this week.

Given BMW’s method of reveal, it should come as no surprise to anyone that the BMW R 18 is designed with personalization in mind. Further, along with the debut of the stock R 18, BMW has plenty of photos of three customized versions using accessories from partners, as well as BMW Motorrad, that will be available at BMW dealers.

2021 BMW R 18 Factory Customs First Look: Beach Cruiser

There is a trio of high-profile suppliers for the German marque’s marquee Berlin Built motorcycle, and they are all American companies—Roland Sands Design, Mustang Seats, and Vance & Hines. They range from a beach cruiser styling, to traditional American cruiser with ape hangers, to an R 18 built for two with style.

Roland Sands Design will be offering milled aluminum parts divided up into two collections—Machined and 2-Tone-Black. The Machined parts are painted black, milled, and then selectively polished to give them a high-contrast appeal. The 2-Tone pieces used double-black anodizing to create both glossy and matte textures.

2021 BMW R 18 Factory Customs First Look: Ape Hangers Chopper

There will be a vast number of Roland Sands Design pieces, including wheels of various diameters (16- to 21-inches), cylinder head covers, engine guards, handlebar clamps, speedometer housings, intake covers, levers, grips, and risers, among many other items.

Mustang Seats are contributing one- and two-person seats, with them available in different colors, with or without backrests, and with a focus on either comfort or looks.

2021 BMW R 18 Factory Customs First Look: Two-Up

The unabashedly fluid 1930s-informed mufflers on the standard 2021 BMW R 18 are a source of controversy—they’re loved by some, and despised by others. Vance & Hines will be a savior to the latter, with more subdued mufflers in chrome or a durable black ceramic coating. The sound will undoubtedly be altered by the Vance & Hines R 18 units, but that remains to be heard.

In the meantime, inspire your imagination with these three fantastic 2021 BMW R 18 factory custom motorcycles. Significant changes to the appearance of the R 18 are possible from the collection, as evidenced in the photos—even the fork covers and footpegs are not sacrosanct.

2021 BMW R 18 Factory Customs Photo Gallery

 

