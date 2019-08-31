Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience with Valentino Rossi Announced

Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience:

Rub Shoulders With The Doctor

If you have ever wanted to visit Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ranch in Tavullia, Italy, Dainese is offering you an opportunity to do just that. For $890, you can participate in the Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience with Valentino Rossi, his half-brother Luca Marini of Moto2 fame, and MotoGP star Franco Morbidelli. The event begins on September 27 with a hotel stay and dinner, and concludes the following day, which is spent at VR46 Ranch.

Before you get too excited, the Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience does not include riding—at least not by you. However, there are quite a few activities that will whet the appetite of any MotoGP fan.

You’ll meet other VR46 Ranch Experience participants at Hotel Kursaal in Cattolica at 5 p.m. on September 27 and enjoy dinner before an overnight stay.

On Saturday, September 28, the Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience begins at 9:30 am with an hour-long visit to the Marco Simoncelli Museum in Coriano. There, you will see photos, riding gear, and motorcycles associated with the late MotoGP racer.

Next up at 11 a.m. is arrival at the VR46 HQ. You’ll spend an hour at the center of the Valentino Rossi business empire.

At 12:30 p.m., you will be admitted to VR46 Ranch, and lunch will be served.

Things start to heat up after lunch. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., there’s an hour-long Champions Training Camp where Rossi, Marini, and Morbidelli share training tips and secrets.

A half-hour later, the trio hops on motorcycles for a flat track session, which is part of the VR46 Academy training. VR46 Ranch Experience attendees watch from trackside, as Rossi coaches his riders as they put in laps. This part of the day has no set finishing time, though the event is over when the training session concludes.

The $890 entry covers only what is described. Participants are responsible for getting to the Hotel Kursaal, and all expenses after the end of the day at VR46 Ranch. The Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience is available for purchase directly from Dainese.