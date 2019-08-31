Saturday, August 31, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience with Valentino Rossi Announced

Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience with Valentino Rossi Announced

Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience:
Rub Shoulders With The Doctor

If you have ever wanted to visit Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ranch in Tavullia, Italy, Dainese is offering you an opportunity to do just that. For $890, you can participate in the Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience with Valentino Rossi, his half-brother Luca Marini of Moto2 fame, and MotoGP star Franco Morbidelli. The event begins on September 27 with a hotel stay and dinner, and concludes the following day, which is spent at VR46 Ranch.Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience

Before you get too excited, the Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience does not include riding—at least not by you. However, there are quite a few activities that will whet the appetite of any MotoGP fan.

You’ll meet other VR46 Ranch Experience participants at Hotel Kursaal in Cattolica at 5 p.m. on September 27 and enjoy dinner before an overnight stay.

On Saturday, September 28, the Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience begins at 9:30 am with an hour-long visit to the Marco Simoncelli Museum in Coriano. There, you will see photos, riding gear, and motorcycles associated with the late MotoGP racer. Valentino Rossi Headquarters

Next up at 11 a.m. is arrival at the VR46 HQ. You’ll spend an hour at the center of the Valentino Rossi business empire.VR46 Ranch

At 12:30 p.m., you will be admitted to VR46 Ranch, and lunch will be served.
Things start to heat up after lunch. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., there’s an hour-long Champions Training Camp where Rossi, Marini, and Morbidelli share training tips and secrets.Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience
A half-hour later, the trio hops on motorcycles for a flat track session, which is part of the VR46 Academy training. VR46 Ranch Experience attendees watch from trackside, as Rossi coaches his riders as they put in laps. This part of the day has no set finishing time, though the event is over when the training session concludes.Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience

The $890 entry covers only what is described. Participants are responsible for getting to the Hotel Kursaal, and all expenses after the end of the day at VR46 Ranch. The Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience is available for purchase directly from Dainese.

Previous articleRare Crocker Big Tank & Flying Merkel Twin to Barber Bonhams
Next articleYamaha’s Quartararo Dominates 2-Day Misano MotoGP Test
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Reviews

Sena SC1M Bluetooth for the Schuberth M1 Pro Helmet: Review

Jonathan Handler -
0
The Sena SC1M for Schuberth's M1 Pro is a powerful unit in a small package that has a vast ability to configure to a rider’s needs. Here's our review.
Read more
MotoGP

Yamaha’s Quartararo Dominates 2-Day Misano MotoGP Test

Ron Lieback -
0
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo dominated the two-day 2019 Misano MotoGP Test, beating Ducati's Danilo Petrucci by nearly a half of second. Here's our report.
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Rare Crocker Big Tank & Flying Merkel Twin to Barber Bonhams

Staff -
0
Two extremely rare motorcycles will highlight this year's Barber Bonhams auction - a 1940 Crocker Big Tank and a 1910 Flying Merkel Twin.
Read more
News

Meet Wisconsin’s Newest Triumph Flagship Dealer in Sauk County

Gary Ilminen -
0
Destination Dealership: Triumph of Sauk County Reedsburg, Wisconsin, is a town that has it going on these days. In a time when we hear national...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki Katana Arrival Date, Price and Colors: 4 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki Katana Coming To America, Finally The hype around the 2020 Suzuki Katana has had long legs. We first had a first look at...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Preview There’s a new wrinkle in the Suzuki ADV lineup—the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure. As the name indicates, the...
Read more
Reviews

Sena SC1M Bluetooth for the Schuberth M1 Pro Helmet: Review

Jonathan Handler -
0
The Sena SC1M for Schuberth's M1 Pro is a powerful unit in a small package that has a vast ability to configure to a rider’s needs. Here's our review.
Read more
MotoGP

Yamaha’s Quartararo Dominates 2-Day Misano MotoGP Test

Ron Lieback -
0
Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo dominated the two-day 2019 Misano MotoGP Test, beating Ducati's Danilo Petrucci by nearly a half of second. Here's our report.
Read more
MotoGP

Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience with Valentino Rossi Announced

Don Williams -
0
Dainese VR46 Ranch Experience: Rub Shoulders With The Doctor If you have ever wanted to visit Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Ranch in Tavullia, Italy, Dainese is offering...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Rare Crocker Big Tank & Flying Merkel Twin to Barber Bonhams

Staff -
0
Two extremely rare motorcycles will highlight this year's Barber Bonhams auction - a 1940 Crocker Big Tank and a 1910 Flying Merkel Twin.
Read more
News

Meet Wisconsin’s Newest Triumph Flagship Dealer in Sauk County

Gary Ilminen -
0
Destination Dealership: Triumph of Sauk County Reedsburg, Wisconsin, is a town that has it going on these days. In a time when we hear national...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki Katana Arrival Date, Price and Colors: 4 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki Katana Coming To America, Finally The hype around the 2020 Suzuki Katana has had long legs. We first had a first look at...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling