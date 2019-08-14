Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Motorcycle Types Cruiser Moto Guzzi and Aprilia Recalls Due to Unexpected Braking Issues
Motorcycle Types

Moto Guzzi and Aprilia Recalls Due to Unexpected Braking Issues

Piaggio Group Announces Moto Guzzi and Aprilia Recalls on Unexpected Slowing, Stopping problem

Piaggio Group Americas. Inc.has recalled various Moto Guzzi and Aprilia motorcycles due to braking issues that will cause the bikes to unexpectedly slow down or stop.

Included in the recall are the following models:

Moto Guzzi and Aprilia Recalls Due to Unexpected Braking Issues
2018 Aprilia Dorsoduro 900

Piaggio says up to 1,701 motorcycles are affected by the recall.

The recall was triggered due to a problem with the front brake master cylinder that may cause the front brake drag or apply, causing the motorcycle to unexpectedly slow down or stop completely without activating the rear brake light.

The defect notice describes the cause of the problem this way, “The front brake master cylinder may not have sufficient ineffective lever stroke (ineffective stroke = initial part of the lever stroke which does not cause braking effect).”

It goes on to describe the warning symptoms that may indicate the problem: “If the vehicle is stopped it will be difficult to move by hand with the gearbox in the neutral position. If the vehicle is running it will progressively slow down, or will require opening the throttle to maintain speed.”

Piaggio will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, and if necessary, replace the front brake master cylinder free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 13, 2019. Owners may contact Piaggio customer service at 1-212-380-4433. Piaggio’s number for this recall is PA2ZZQ1904.

Owners affected by the Moto Guzzi and Aprilia recalls may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA campaign number is 19V561000.

Make Model Model Years
APRILIA DORSODURO 2014-2016, 2018-2019
APRILIA MANA 850 2013-2014
APRILIA SHIVER 2018
MOTO GUZZI AUDACE 2016-2018
MOTO GUZZI CALIFORNIA 2017-2018
MOTO GUZZI ELDORADO 2016-2018
MOTO GUZZI MGX 21 BAGGER 2017

Gary Ilminen
Gary Ilminen

