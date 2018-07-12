Indian Scout Recall

Indian Motorcycle Company has recalled 4,185 of certain 2017-2018 Indian Scout, Scout Sixty, and Scout Bobber motorcycles.

Indian says the Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) may have air remaining in the system after the assembly process, which can make the brakes less effective and increase risk of a crash.

Riders may be able to detect the problem if the brake lever has a soft feel and brakes seem to be ineffective.

Indian will notify owners, and dealers will bleed the front and rear anti-lock brake system, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2018. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian’s number for this recall is I-18-07.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov . The NHTSA Campaign Number is: 18V416000.