2019 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS First Look | Return to America
Get ready to meet more nice people on Hondas, as the Super Cub returns to the United States after a 45-year absence. Now known as the Super Cub C125 ABS, it’s a much more sophisticated design than the Super Cub launched in 1958—a year before Hondas were imported into America. Let’s dig into the new 2019 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS.
- The 2019 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS makes use of the same motor found in the Grom. That means you’re getting a nearly horizontal air-cooled single cylinder four-stroke with air-cooling and two-valves. It’s a simple and stone-cold reliable design that comes with a one-year unlimited mileage warranty. Modern touches include EFI and electric starting.
- The clutch is a new-user friendly centrifugal automatic design. While you still shift the four-speed transmission with your left foot, the clutch engages and disengages automatically. As you come to a stop and the revs drop to idle, the clutch disengages the transmission. When you rev it up in gear, the clutch re-engages the transmission and off you go. It’s not a new design, though one you rarely see on street bikes in the United States—plenty of ATVs have used it, however. There is a heel-toe shifter, as on the original Cub, and there is no clutch lever.
- The design of the 2019 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS would be immediately familiar to someone from 1958. It still has the step-through pressed-steel frame with a leg fairing. The one-gallon fuel tank is under the seat, and now locked electronically. The fenders are deeply valanced, just like the original. The front end is covered in a tight-fitting shroud, though you get an ABS-equipped disc brake (drum on the original), telescopic fork (leading link front suspension originally), and turn signals integrated into the handlebar cover. The headlight is a LED now. The muffler is extremely long, and likely very quiet.
- The step-through design makes it accessible to more riders. If you happen to wear a dress, don’t worry—you won’t have to immodestly lift your leg over the seat to get onboard.
- To increase the practicality of the Super Cub C125 ABS, it has a luggage rack behind the solo seat. The solo seat is less than 31 inches above the ground.
- A passenger seat can be mounted on the luggage rack, making the Super Cub a two-up motorcycle. Passenger pegs are standard.
- The speedometer is a traditional sweeping needle design, with an LCD screen in the center. The LCD readouts include a rev counter, trip meters, fuel gauge and clock.
- Tires are by IRC. The narrow tubeless tires are mounted on 17-inch cast wheels (no more wire-spoked wheels with tube tires) to help ward off potholes.
- Be patient, as the 2019 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS will not hit the showroom floors until January 2019. The MSRP is not locked in stone, but Honda is shooting for $3599.
2019 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS Specs
ENGINE
Type: Horizontal four-stroke single
Displacement: 125cc
Bore x stroke: 52.4 x 57.9mm
Compression ratio: 9.3:1
Fueling: EFI
Cooling: Air
Valve train: SOHC, two valves
Starting: Electric
Transmission: 4-speed
Clutch: Automatic centrifugal
CHASSIS
Frame: Pressed steel
Front suspension; travel: Non-adjustable 26mm fork; 3.5 inches
Rear suspension; travel: Non-adjustable shocks; 3.6 inches
Front tire: 70/90 x 17; IRC T-Spec NF63
Rear tire: 80/90 x 17; IRC NR94
Front brake: 220mm hydraulic disc
Rear brake: Mechanical drum
ABS: Standard, front wheel only
DIMENSIONS and CAPACITIES
Wheelbase: 48.9 inches
Rake: 26.5 degrees
Trail: 2.8 inches
Seat height: 30.7 inches
Fuel capacity: 1.0 gallon
Curb weight: 240 pounds
Color: Pearl Niltava Blue
2019 Honda Super Cub C125 ABS Price: $3599 MSRP (tentative)