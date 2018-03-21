Dylan Deutschlander: Graves Yamaha R3 Racer

Graves Motorsports is set to field nine riders during the debut 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup Series, which replaces the spec-class KTM RC Cup.

The series allows entry of qualified motorcycles, including the Yamaha YZF-R3, which is Graves Motorsports’ weapon of choice.

Every Monday leading up to the season, Graves will release a video showcase for each rider. Graves has already showcased Jackson Blackmon, Toby Khamsouk, Cory Ventura, Hunter Dunham, and Gauge Rees. This week’s attention goes to Dylan Deutschlander, who is highlighted above.

Deutschlander, 16, of Lake Jackson, Texas, began racing in CMRA and TMGP in 2015, and has three goals: win a Junior Cup Championship; win a MotoAmerica Superbike Championship; and “get on the world stage.”

His biggest influencers are American racers Ben Spies, Nicky Hayden, Dane Wesbty.

For additional information, visit MotoAmerica and Graves Yamaha.