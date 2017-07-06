Honda Africa Twin Rally: Spidi X Test Ride (Photos + Video)

Honda Africa Twin Rally: Spidi Test Ride

For the off-road types, Honda is releasing the Africa Twin Rally. Details are scarce, but we know that the Honda Africa Twin Rally arrives with trail-rated 21/18-inch wheels, upgraded suspension, five additional horsepower due to a Termignoni exhaust, and a 15-pound weight reduction due to use of lighter aluminum and carbon-fiber parts.

Honda has yet to launch the Africa Twin Rally, but provided Spidi—the official supplier of Honda Powersports’ technical apparel—a bike while the Italian apparel company was testing some new ADV gear simply titled “X”.

The Spidi test rider took the Africa Twin Rally on a multi-day trip in various weather conditions, riding everything from mountain roads to single track.

According to the Spidi Test Rider, “the bike felt more nimble on the roots and sandy sections he encountered during the test, while power delivery was more consistent , with an extra kick where needed most. It was also very comfortable, so that dreaming of a world-round trip is actually plausible.”

Spidi says the bike and the 2018 adventure touring X suit presented no issues during the test. Speaking of its suit, Spidi says “Thanks to this collaboration with Honda Powersports, Spidi can provide the gnarliest jackets, pants, gloves and protectors for your adventure touring trips, while being a step forward in terms of style, ergonomics and safety.”

Again, the details are scarce on the Rally, but here are the reported upgrades over the base Africa Twin model:

21/18-inch wheels

Full Termignoni titanium exhaust

Smart App programmable engine mapping

Revised suspension

Anodized forks with updated internals

Steel-braided brake lines

Rally bodywork

Rally seat

LED lights

Carbon fiber engine guards

Radiator protector

Rally footpegs

Stay tuned for more about the Africa Twin Rally and Spidi’s new X ADV technical touring suit. For now, here’s a photo gallery and some video.

Honda Africa Twin Rally: Spidi X Test Ride Photo Gallery