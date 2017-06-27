2016-2017 Moto Guzzi V7 & V9 Recalls: Potential Brake Line Leak

Moto Guzzi V7 & V9 Recalls

Piaggio Group Americas, manufacturer of Moto Guzzi motorcycles, has recalled certain 2016-2017 Moto Guzzi V7 III Racer, V7 III Stone, V7 III Special, V9 Bobber and V9 Roamer motorcycles.

The reason for the recall is that the front ABS brake hose may rub against the engine’s secondary air system connection, possibly resulting in a brake fluid leak.

Recall documents indicate that the problem may arise due to fretting between the front ABS brake hose and the engine’s secondary air system connection that can move out of position. This could lead to the line being abraded, causing a leak and a loss of braking capability of the front brake and potentially compromise the safety of the vehicle.

Moto Guzzi had one case in Europe where a customer intervention was found that could have changed the original position of the tube. There have not been any reported failures or crashes at this time. Approximately 1,139 bikes manufactured between Nov. 2, 2015, and May 31, 2017, are affected by the recall.

Piaggio will notify owners, and dealers will secure the front ABS brake hose to prevent it from rubbing. Any hose that has already been damaged, will be replaced.The repairs will be made free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin in June 2017. Owners may contact Piaggio customer service at 1-212-380-4433. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 17V380000.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.