2016 Yamaha FJR1300ES | Buyer's Guide

2016 Yamaha FJR 1300 ES | Motorcycle Buyer’s Guide

As the flagship of the Yamaha touring line, the new FJR1300ES features electronically adjustable suspension (though not active suspension) that has three spring preload settings and three damping settings, along with seven fine tuning adjustments for the damping.

ABS and linked braking add to safety, as do the new lean-angle sensitive LED headlights, which look into a turn. Like the standard FJR1300A, the 2016 FJR 1300 ES gets a new six-speed transmission and a new clutch (lighter pull, plus slipper action).

Traction control, cruise control, and two power modes make this an effective touring motorcycle that still has a focus on sport.

2016 Yamaha FJR1300ES Specs:

Engine: DOHC liquid-cooled inline-4

Bore x stroke 79.0 x 66.2mm

Displacement: 1298cc

Compression ratio: 10.8:1

Fuel delivery: Yamaha Fuel Injection with YCC-T

Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition

Transmission: 6-speed; multiplate wet clutch

Final drive: Shaft

Front suspension: 48mm inverted forks w/ electronically adjustable rebound and compression damping; 5.3 inches of travel

Rear suspension: Single shock w/ electroically adjustable spring preload, rebound damping and compression damping; 4.9 inches of travel

Brake System: Linked and ABS

Front brakes: Dual 320mm discs

Rear brake: 282mm disc

Front tire: 120/70 ZR 17

Rear tire: 180/55 ZR 17

Dimensions L x W x H: 87.8 x 29.5 x 52.2 – 57.3 inches

Seat height: 31.7 or 32.5 inches

Wheelbase: 60.8 inches

Rake: 26.0°

Trail: 4.9 inches

Ground clearance: 5.1 inches

Fuel capacity: 6.6 gallons

Fuel economy: 36 mpg

Wet weight: 642 pounds

Warranty: 1 Year (Limited Factory)

2016 Yamaha FJR1300ES Price:

MSRP: $TBA

