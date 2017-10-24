Touring Motorcycle Reviews

2018 Honda Gold Wing First Ride Review | 11 Fast Facts + Video
The new 2018 Honda Gold Wing is simply a quantum leap of an improvement, and there’s no easy way to break that to you if you own a previous iteration.
2017 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 ABS Review | 14 Fast Facts
We take the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 with factory luggage from Los Angeles to The Quail Lodge in Monterey for a true sport-touring review.
2017 Indian Chieftain Elite and Limited Comparison Review | 19-Inches of Urban Cool
Ride with Ultimate Motorcycling as we compare the new 2017 Indian Chieftain Elite and Indian Chieftain Limited—two ready-to-roll urban bagger motorcycles.
2005 Yamaha Royal Star Midnight Venture Retro Review: Hunting Nirvana
We take a look back at the 2005 Yamaha Royal Star Midnight Venture, one of Yamaha's leading touring bikes with all the technical goodies...and carbs.
2017 Indian Roadmaster Classic First Ride Test | 8 Fast Facts
2017 Indian Roadmaster Classic First Ride Test: 8 Fast Facts on the latest touring Indian. This full dresser has leather and fringe to spare.
2016 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Review | Stripped Down
2016 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS | Back To Basics As a journalist, it pains me to type the words “less is more,” but in the case...
2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra Review | 107 First Ride
With its new Milwaukee-Eight 107 and updated suspension, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra may be Harley's best tourer yet. Here's our review.
Blue Ridge Mountains: Journey of Legend
Riding through Great Smoky National Park is the best way to experience all that it offers. Without a doubt, some of the best riding in the country is found in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
2017 Indian Roadmaster Review | Infotained in the Smokey Mountains
Take a California-based ex-Yankee, put him on the Blue Ridge Parkway on a 2017 Indian Roadmaster - with a big, new, standard equipment infotainment system smack dab in the middle of the redesigned dashboard - and what do you get? One happy and entertained dude.
2005 Honda Gold Wing Retro Review | Digging Into Archives
Having been thoroughly disabused of any notion that the Gold Wing is little more than a two-wheeled station wagon, I would go so far as to say that between its potent acceleration, confident braking and competent cornering, the Wing feels like, well . . . feels like a real motorcycle.
2016 Honda VFR1200X Review | 13 Fast Facts
2016 Honda VFR1200X Review | First Ride The 2016 Honda VFR1200X, an adventure-styled motorcycle, joins the Honda adventure family in America, comprised of the CB500X,...
2016 Yamaha FJR1300ES Test Ride | 10 Quick Facts
2016 Yamaha FJR1300ES Test Ride With the 2016 FJR1300ES, the version of the FJR with electronic suspension, Yamaha continues its quest for perfection with a...
2016 Yamaha FJR1300A Review | 10 Quick Facts
2016 Yamaha FJR1300A Review - First Ride Ultimate MotorCycling Editor Don Williams is currently in Arizona testing the new 2016 Yamaha FJR. On Tuesday, he...
KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Review | 12 Quick Facts
2017 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Review Ultimate MotorCycling President Arthur Coldwells has yet to board his return flight home from Spain, but he had...
8 Days Aboard a BMW K 1600 GTL Exclusive | No Direction Home
BMW K 1600 GTL Review - Touring the West Coast Riding Style: Helmet, Schuberth C3 Pro; Eyewear, Persol PO3021S; Jacket, Vanson Cobra Mark2; Gloves, Dainese...