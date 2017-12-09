Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2018 Sport Motorcycle Comparison: Honda CB650F vs. Suzuki GSX-S750
The 2018 Honda CB650F and Suzuki GSX-S750 represent exceptional value for money and an exponential return on those dollars when it comes to fun.
2018 Yamaha XSR700 Review | 14 Fast Facts
Now that the 2018 Yamaha XSR700 has touched down on US soil, we have had our first chance to become familiar with Yamaha’s latest retro-ride.
2018 BMW HP4 Race Review | 12 Fast Facts
We head to Circuit of the Americas for an exclusive ride on the BMW HP4 Race, a carbon-fiber motorcycle that weighs 377 lbs. and creates 215 horsepower.
2005 MV Agusta F4 vs. Ducati 999R | Superbike Motorcycle Comparision
Two of the very finest, highly pedigreed superbikes bred carefully by two very different Italian manufacturers take the term “exotica” to another level. These two machines are very much alike—though clearly very different. Varied interpretations on a theme, these storied Italian factories steeped in racing heritage arrive at almost exactly the same point, yet via very different routes. The lucky rider who gets to experience both machines will be absolutely spoiled for choice.
2018 Ducati Monster 821 Review | 12 Fast Facts (Video)
With customizable electronics, a Quickshifter and Multimedia system, the 2018 Ducati Monster 821 is arguably the perfect every-day bike. Here's our review.
BMW S 1000 XR Review | From the Alps to the Track
The BMW S 1000 XR provides all-day comfortable, and has a full suite of 21st century electronics and screaming S 1000 RR engine. Here's our review.
2017 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Long Term Test | A Tuono Summer
Between its hardware updates and electronic updates, the 2017 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory stands to reassert its dominance in the upright sport market.
2018 Aprilia Dorsoduro 900 Review | 15 Fast Facts
The 2018 Aprilia Dorsoduro 900 is the next evolutionary step of the Noale-based brand’s revered hooligan machine. Here's our First Ride Review.
2018 Aprilia Shiver 900 Review | 14 Fast Facts
The 2018 Aprilia Shiver 900 returns with a host of updates that keep it in fighting form within its class. Here's our First Ride Review.
2018 Honda CB650F Review | 14 Fast Facts
A direct descendant of the great CBR600F series that ran from 1987 to 2013 (not always in US), the 2018 Honda CB650F is a fantastic do-it-all motorcycle.
2018 Suzuki GSX250R Review | 20 Fast Facts
The 2018 Suzuki GSX250R defies assumptions and stakes its place in the small-bore sport bike class. It is a roomy bike, but it has a small engine.
2017 BMW R nineT Pure vs. Honda CB1100 EX Comparison Review | Absolutely Classic
Do you desire a contemporary-retro BMW R nineT Pure or a classic-retro Honda CB1100 EX in your garage? Check out our comparison before choosing.
2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 Review | 12 Fast Facts
What was a great all-around naked upright is markedly improved with the 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750. This bike offers serious naked performance.
2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 Review | Naked but Not Afraid
The 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 is a well-designed, high-spec Italian show-stopper that absolutely delivers on its sporting promise as well.
Kawasaki Z900 vs. Yamaha FZ-09: Comparison Test
We have lived with both the all-new 2017 Kawasaki Z900 and the upgraded 2017 Yamaha FZ-09 for an extended period of time. Here's a comparison review.