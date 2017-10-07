Monday, March 12, 2018
Welcome to the Ultimate MotorCycling Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews page, where we offer tests of Harley-Davidson, Victory, Indian, Suzuki, Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Moto Guzzi and other cruisers, such as the Ducati Diavel and XDiavel. Find unbiased reviews, photos and specs of all cruiser motorcycles here!

2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Review

2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Review | 14 Fast Facts

Don Williams
0
Harley-Davidson took a cool-looking bike, and gave it the chassis and motor it deserved. Here's our 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Review.
2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe for sale

2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Review | 10 Fast Facts

Don Williams
0
The all-new 2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe is an outstanding motorcycle that doesn’t exclusively rely on its looks to justify its existence.
2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim for sale

2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Review | 11 Fast Facts

Nic de Sena
0
The Harley-Davidson Softail Slim has changed, but only for the better. The 2018 Harley Slim arrives with better handling poor and more comfort.
2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Review seat height

2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Review | 10 Fast Facts

Nic de Sena
0
Thanks to the Softail update, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider has shed every negative quality it had in terms of performance and handling.
2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob - Milwaukee-Eight

2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Review | 13 Fast Facts

Nic de Sena
0
2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Review: 13 Fast Facts you need to know about the latest addition to the Softail custom cruiser motorcycle lineup.
2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide J C Penny

2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Review | 12 Fast Facts

Don Williams
0
If you have ever loved a Harley Street Glide, prepare to be infatuated by the 2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide. Here's our First Ride review.
2018 BMW K 1600 B top speed

2018 BMW K 1600 B First Ride Review | 21 Fast Facts

Nic de Sena
0
We head to Asheville, N.C., to check out the BMW K 1600 B Bagger, spending two days on some of the finest roads the United States has to offer.
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout lean angle

2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Review | Go Straight, Young Man

Don Williams
0
The 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout is an imposing motorcycle that knows its place, and in its place it is a dominant machine.
2018 Indian Scout Bobber For Sale

2018 Indian Scout Bobber Review | 11 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback
0
We head to Minneapolis for a day of ripping aboard the 2018 Indian Scout Bobber, a mid-weight minimalistic cruiser that brings out the kid in us.
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 vs. Yamaha Star Bolt

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 vs. Yamaha Star Bolt: Philosophical Comparo

Staff
0
Our 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 and Yamaha Star Bolt comparison is more of an exercise in philosophy than motorcycle reviewing.
2017 Honda CB1100 EX first look test

2017 Honda CB1100 EX Review | 11 Fast Facts

Don Williams
0
Following a two-year hiatus, the CB1100 EX returns. Here are the essential fast facts we found out while riding the 2017 Honda CB1100 EX.
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special price

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Review | 16 Fast Facts

Nic de Sena
0
The 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special is a cut above its predecessor. There is no other way to put it—it's simply the better bike.
2017 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Review

2017 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Review: Muscular Ride

Don Williams
0
Although virtually unchanged this year, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob remains a favorite for those who like to make statements with power and style.
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Review

2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Review: Mid-Century Retro

Don Williams
0
The real story of the 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight is its dedication to style, yet its ability to still be an enjoyable ride.
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod Specs

2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod Review: Form Over Function

Ron Lieback
1
Harley’s designers definitely used the form-over-function thought process when designing the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod.
