Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Review | 14 Fast Facts
Harley-Davidson took a cool-looking bike, and gave it the chassis and motor it deserved. Here's our 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Review.
2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Review | 10 Fast Facts
The all-new 2018 Harley-Davidson Deluxe is an outstanding motorcycle that doesn’t exclusively rely on its looks to justify its existence.
2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Review | 11 Fast Facts
The Harley-Davidson Softail Slim has changed, but only for the better. The 2018 Harley Slim arrives with better handling poor and more comfort.
2018 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Review | 10 Fast Facts
Thanks to the Softail update, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider has shed every negative quality it had in terms of performance and handling.
2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Review | 13 Fast Facts
2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Review: 13 Fast Facts you need to know about the latest addition to the Softail custom cruiser motorcycle lineup.
2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide Review | 12 Fast Facts
If you have ever loved a Harley Street Glide, prepare to be infatuated by the 2018 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide. Here's our First Ride review.
2018 BMW K 1600 B First Ride Review | 21 Fast Facts
We head to Asheville, N.C., to check out the BMW K 1600 B Bagger, spending two days on some of the finest roads the United States has to offer.
2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout Review | Go Straight, Young Man
The 2017 Harley-Davidson Softail Breakout is an imposing motorcycle that knows its place, and in its place it is a dominant machine.
2018 Indian Scout Bobber Review | 11 Fast Facts
We head to Minneapolis for a day of ripping aboard the 2018 Indian Scout Bobber, a mid-weight minimalistic cruiser that brings out the kid in us.
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 vs. Yamaha Star Bolt: Philosophical Comparo
Our 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 and Yamaha Star Bolt comparison is more of an exercise in philosophy than motorcycle reviewing.
2017 Honda CB1100 EX Review | 11 Fast Facts
Following a two-year hiatus, the CB1100 EX returns. Here are the essential fast facts we found out while riding the 2017 Honda CB1100 EX.
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Review | 16 Fast Facts
The 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special is a cut above its predecessor. There is no other way to put it—it's simply the better bike.
2017 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Review: Muscular Ride
Although virtually unchanged this year, the 2017 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob remains a favorite for those who like to make statements with power and style.
2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight Review: Mid-Century Retro
The real story of the 2017 Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight is its dedication to style, yet its ability to still be an enjoyable ride.
2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod Review: Form Over Function
Harley’s designers definitely used the form-over-function thought process when designing the 2017 Harley-Davidson Street Rod.