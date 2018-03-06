Motorcycle Types

2018 MotoGP TV Schedule & US Race Times | Broadcast Live On Television
The 2018 MotoGP season is about to get underway, and we have the 2018 MotoGP TV schedule on BeIN for you. We will do our best to reflect any schedule changes, though all 19 rounds are broadcast live in the United States on BeIN cable channel.
Lieback’s Lounge: Beating Death During A Kansas Tornado
A friend’s untimely death cut the journey to Washington state short, and I rode from Pikes Peak to Northeast Pennsylvania in what felt like one complete day. I would not—and did not—miss his wake. My friends may have had two wakes that week if it wasn’t for the unlikely occurrence of an elderly Ohioan and a blunt Kansas Highway Patrolman. Let me explain.
Indian’s ‘The Wrench: Scout Bobber Build Off’ Calls for Non-Professional Builders
Indian Motorcycle has launched "The Wrench: Scott Bobber Build Off" custom motorcycle competition. The contest isn't open to professional builders, but rather the type of customizers that spend countless non-working hours wrenching on motorcycles.
2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan First Look | ADV Touring Under $4500
For 2018, Royal Enfield has ventured into the popular adventure-touring market. Meet the 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan, which will arrive in North America this April. The bike is equipped with a 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces a modest 25 horsepower.
Mule Motorcycles Mule Panther Cross | Thoroughbred Miler
Richard Pollock of Mule Motorcycles has been swinging wrenches and creating fantastic flat track builds for decades, churning out bikes that are equally at home on terrain like the Oklahoma City Mile and on the streets of San Diego, where Pollack calls home.
2018 Yamaha YZ125 Review | Two-Stroke MX Lives
Riding the 2018 Yamaha YZ125 is everything we have come to expect out of a small displacement two-stroke, and that’s a good thing! With no major changes over the last several years, and having tested previous versions, we are pretty familiar with the YZ.
2018 Indian Chieftain Elite First Look | Limited Edition Bagger
Meet the 2018 Indian Chieftain Elite, which is highlighted by not only custom "Black Hills Silver paint" applied entirely by hand, but also the more powerful engine due to the optional Thunder Stroke 116 Stage 3 Big Bore Kit.
2018 Atlanta Supercross Preview | 8 Fast Facts
Eight races are complete, and after 2018 Atlanta Supercross eight races remain. Few would have predicted a 39-point lead for Husqvarna's Jason Anderson, or Kawasaki's Eli Tomac seventh place in the overall standings, 65 points behind the leader. But here we are.
2018 Qatar MotoGP Test Day 1: Yamaha’s Vinales Just Tops Ducati’s Dovizioso
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP's Maverick Vinales claimed the fastest time Thursday, the first of three test days at Qatar with a 1:55.053. To put this time into perspective, the Fastest Lap at Qatar (across all sessions) is a 1:53.927 set by Jorge Lorenzo in 2008 during qualifying (Yamaha).
Iron Butt Comparison: 2018 Yamaha Star Venture vs Personalized 2007 Royal Star Venture
2018 Yamaha Star Venture: Iron Butt Saddlesore 1000 Attempt I planned a two-up Saturday ride from Los Angeles to Ojai with my wife as pillion...
Riding the Spanish Pyrenees & Aragón with Troy Corser: Leod Escapes
At the end of 2016, Leod Escapes asked track riders all over the USA, “What should the next tour be?” The choices were many, but the clear winner was the Spanish Pyrenees to Aragón tour. A year in planning and the riders choice tour is ready to go. Here is what it’s all about.
Valerie Thompson: Land Speed Record Attempt at Australia’s World Speed Trials
Valerie Thompson and Team “7” Racing, led by AMA Hall of Famer Denis Manning, are traveling halfway around the world for an attempt to capture another world’s fastest motorcycle title at the 28th Annual Speed Week and World Speed Trials competition at the Lake Gairdner salt flats in South Australia.
Harley-Davidson Continues Electric Charge: Invests in Alta Motors
Harley-Davidson announced March 1 that it has invested in Alta Motors, an electric motorcycle startup based in Brisbane, Calif. With Harley's equity investment (amount not reported), the two American companies will collaborate to create electric motorcycles.
BMW Inspires Motorcycle Freedom with ‘The Someday Ride’ Film (Video)
This short film, The Someday Ride, is influencer marketing at its best. The film was created by BMW Motrrad USA and M&C Saatchi LA, and tells the story of sister and brother who ditch the everyday norm and claim some freedom via motorcycles - on BMWs of course.
Cory Ventura: Graves Yamaha MotoAmerica Junior Cup Rider Showcase (Video)
During the debut 2018 MotoAmerica Junior Cup, Cory Ventura will pilot a Team MP13 (managed by MotoAmerica pro racer Melissa Paris) R3 prepped by Graves Motorsports. In the 2017 KTM RC Cup, Ventura finished runner up behind Benjamin Smith after claiming nine podiums, which included four wins.