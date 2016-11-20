Monday, March 12, 2018
Listicles provide quick input on subjects - the perfect online story for those who have limited time. We understand this, and provide our readers with many Top 10s, Top 5s, Fast Facts, and other type of motorcycle list stories.

2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana First Look - white side

2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana First Look | 12 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
The 2017 model year is barely underway, and Suzuki is already tempting us with 2018s, including the 2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana
2017 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 First Look | 14 Fast Facts

2017 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 First Look | 14 Fast Facts

Nic de Sena -
2
With the Kawasaki Versys-X 300, the brand-in-green has set its sights on not just the adventure touring markets, but also the youth and beginner markets.

2017 BMW R nineT Urban G/S First Look | 8 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
BMW has released the fifth model in its R nineT lineup - the R nineT Urban G/S, which pays homage to the original ADV motorcycle, the 1980 R80 G/S.

2017 Suzuki V-Strom 250 First Look | 8 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
Meet the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 250, the third in the V-Strom lineup. The bike features a 25-horsepower parallel twin and typical V-Strom styling.
2017 Triumph Street Scrambler First Look | 11 Fast Facts

2017 Triumph Street Scrambler First Look | 11 Fast Facts

Nic de Sena -
1
With the scrambler reaching critical mass, Triumph has unveiled its eye-catching, 55-horsepower Street Scrambler at EICMA.
2017 Aprilia Dorsoduro 900

2017 Aprilia Dorsoduro 900 First Look | 11 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
For 2017, Aprilia returns its mid-weight Dorsoduro to the lineup, but now a larger version. Meet the Aprilia Dorsoduro 900, a 95-horsepower supermotard.
2017 Ducati Monster 797 First Look | 6 Fast Facts

2017 Ducati Monster 797 First Look | 6 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
4
Following a two-year hiatus from the Ducati Monster lineup, the air-cooled, Desmodue 803cc L-twin returns to the iconic naked sportbike platform that debuted back in 1993.
2017 Ducati Monster 1200 S

2017 Ducati Monster 1200 & 1200 S First Look | 12 Fast Facts

Nic de Sena -
0
The 2017 Ducati Monster 1200 & 1200 S undergo substantial updates, encouraging a return to form that focuses on ergonomics and handling.
2017 Honda CBR1000RR First Look | 8 Fast Facts

2017 Honda CBR1000RR First Look | 8 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
0
We get our first look at the standard street-friendly 2017 Honda CBR1000RR, which is upgraded significantly from last year's model and has RC213V-S tech.
2017 Honda CRF250L Rally

2017 Honda CRF250L Rally First Look | 7 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
4
Honda has released the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally for riders who want a lightweight ADV bike with capabilities on- and off-road.
Riding Motorcycles in the Rain Tips | 8 Essential Techniques

Riding Motorcycles in the Rain Tips | 8 Essential Techniques

Ron Lieback -
12
Riding motorcycles in the rain has its challenges. Here are eight techniques that will make you a safer and better rider when it's raining.
2017 BMW K 1600 B First Look - Bagger

2017 BMW K 1600 B First Look | 9 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
1
Taking direct aim at the Honda F6B, BMW takes its six-cylinder sport-touring motorcycle platform and turns it into a new bagger—the 2017 BMW K 1600 B.
2017 BMW S 1000 R First Look | 14 Fast Facts

2017 BMW S 1000 R First Look | 14 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
Already an amazing naked, the BMW S 1000 R was further revised for 2017 with more horsepower, lighter weight, revised styling and enhanced electronics.
2017 BMW S 1000 RR First Look | 7 Fast Facts

2017 BMW S 1000 RR First Look | 7 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
5
From new colors to DTC and ABS Pro as standard equipment, BMW has updated the 2017 BMW S 1000 RR, an Ultimate Motorcycling favorite.
2017 BMW R nineT Scrambler in dirt

2017 BMW R nineT Scrambler First Ride | 10 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
Look cool. Feel cool. That's what the 2017 BMW R nineT Scrambler is all about. Here's our first ride review of BMW's latest in its "Heritage" lineup.
