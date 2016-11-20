2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana First Look | 12 Fast Facts
The 2017 model year is barely underway, and Suzuki is already tempting us with 2018s, including the 2018 Suzuki GSX250R Katana
2017 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 First Look | 14 Fast Facts
With the Kawasaki Versys-X 300, the brand-in-green has set its sights on not just the adventure touring markets, but also the youth and beginner markets.
2017 BMW R nineT Urban G/S First Look | 8 Fast Facts
BMW has released the fifth model in its R nineT lineup - the R nineT Urban G/S, which pays homage to the original ADV motorcycle, the 1980 R80 G/S.
2017 Suzuki V-Strom 250 First Look | 8 Fast Facts
Meet the 2017 Suzuki V-Strom 250, the third in the V-Strom lineup. The bike features a 25-horsepower parallel twin and typical V-Strom styling.
2017 Triumph Street Scrambler First Look | 11 Fast Facts
With the scrambler reaching critical mass, Triumph has unveiled its eye-catching, 55-horsepower Street Scrambler at EICMA.
2017 Aprilia Dorsoduro 900 First Look | 11 Fast Facts
For 2017, Aprilia returns its mid-weight Dorsoduro to the lineup, but now a larger version. Meet the Aprilia Dorsoduro 900, a 95-horsepower supermotard.
2017 Ducati Monster 797 First Look | 6 Fast Facts
Following a two-year hiatus from the Ducati Monster lineup, the air-cooled, Desmodue 803cc L-twin returns to the iconic naked sportbike platform that debuted back in 1993.
2017 Ducati Monster 1200 & 1200 S First Look | 12 Fast Facts
The 2017 Ducati Monster 1200 & 1200 S undergo substantial updates, encouraging a return to form that focuses on ergonomics and handling.
2017 Honda CBR1000RR First Look | 8 Fast Facts
We get our first look at the standard street-friendly 2017 Honda CBR1000RR, which is upgraded significantly from last year's model and has RC213V-S tech.
2017 Honda CRF250L Rally First Look | 7 Fast Facts
Honda has released the 2017 Honda CRF250L Rally for riders who want a lightweight ADV bike with capabilities on- and off-road.
Riding Motorcycles in the Rain Tips | 8 Essential Techniques
Riding motorcycles in the rain has its challenges. Here are eight techniques that will make you a safer and better rider when it's raining.
2017 BMW K 1600 B First Look | 9 Fast Facts
Taking direct aim at the Honda F6B, BMW takes its six-cylinder sport-touring motorcycle platform and turns it into a new bagger—the 2017 BMW K 1600 B.
2017 BMW S 1000 R First Look | 14 Fast Facts
Already an amazing naked, the BMW S 1000 R was further revised for 2017 with more horsepower, lighter weight, revised styling and enhanced electronics.
2017 BMW S 1000 RR First Look | 7 Fast Facts
From new colors to DTC and ABS Pro as standard equipment, BMW has updated the 2017 BMW S 1000 RR, an Ultimate Motorcycling favorite.
2017 BMW R nineT Scrambler First Ride | 10 Fast Facts
Look cool. Feel cool. That's what the 2017 BMW R nineT Scrambler is all about. Here's our first ride review of BMW's latest in its "Heritage" lineup.