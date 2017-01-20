Honda Gold Wing Recall Due to Airbag Rupturing Issues

2006-2009, 2012 Honda Gold Wing Recall (GL1800)

American Honda Motor Co. has recalled certain model 2006-2009 and 2012 Honda Gold Wing GL1800 touring motorcycles due to potential air bag issues. All together, 882 motorcycles are affected.

Honda says that the airbag inflator may rupture if deployed during a crash, which would result in metal fragments striking the rider. Honda says these metal pieces can cause serious injury or death. Honda says the inflators may rapture due to degradation from long-term exposure to humidity and fluctuating temperatures from the motorcycle.

The following models are affected in the Honda Gold Wing Recall:

Certain 2006-2009 and 2012 Honda Gold Wing motorcycles originally sold, or ever registered, in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), and the U.S. Virgin Islands, or “Zone A.”

Additionally, if not included in “Zone A,” Honda is recalling certain 2006-2009 Honda Goldwing motorcycles originally sold, or ever registered, in Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, or “Zone B.”

Additionally, if not included in Zone A or Zone B above, Honda is recalling certain 2006-2008 Honda Gold Wing motorcycles originally sold, or ever registered, in the states of Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the air bag module, free of charge. The Honda Gold Wing recall is expected to begin January 24, 2017. Owners may contact Honda Motorcycle Customer Support at 1-866-784-1870. Honda’s number for this recall is KE5.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.