Ducati Hypermotard Makes Hollywood: From CHiPs to Jimmy Kimmel Live (Video)

CHiPs Ducati Hypermotard

The Ducati Hypermotard is officially a Hollywood stud. Ducati’s famed hooligan motorcycle–featured in the upcoming CHiPs movie–experienced late-night TV stardom Wednesday night after making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

CHiPs’ main stars—known motorcyclist Dax Shepard and Michael Peña—entered the set on Hypermotards clad in California Highway Police livery. They made a grand entrance, riding into the doors of the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevar, and down a set of steps into the Jimmy Kimmel Live set.

Well Shepard rode, anyway; the Michigan native, who wrote and directed the film, also completes all of his own stunts in the film. As for Baker…well, he may have learned where the throttle and brakes are on a motorcycle.

Regardless, hepard and Baker were on the talk show to debut the trailer for CHiPs, which hits theaters March 24 in US and Canada. During the movie, Shepard plays Jon Baker, and Peña plays Frank “Ponch” Poncherello.

Speaking of the Hypermotard used in CHiPs, Ducati says: “Ducati’s Hypermotard appears in the film as a contrast to traditional police motorcycles. The Hypermotard family is Ducati’s interpretation on the supermotard style of motorcycle that are used on alternating types of racing surfaces. With a high, slender tailpiece and narrow sides, the Hypermotard has a dirt bike-inspired aesthetic and was created to be versatile enough for urban commuting, weekend touring or track day excitement.”

CHiPs Star Ducati Hypermotard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

  • Brett Lewis

    That is kind of sad that Peña had to be towed in, but they made the most of it.

    • Ron Lieback

      Comical man. Dax is a hell of rider! Cool to see an actor doing his own stunts.

      • Brett Lewis

        When people realize he’s for real, that will be a good publicity for him, and for motorcycling.

        • Ron Lieback

          Agreed!