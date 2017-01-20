Ducati Diavel Diesel Limited Edition Unveiled | 666 Produced

Ducati Diavel Diesel Model

The last time Ducati collaborated with the Italian clothing brand Diesel was in 2012. That year, the two designed the Ducati Monster Diesel, which became an immediate collector.

Five years later, and the two Italian icons are at it again. Evolving from Andrea Rosso, Creative Director of Diesel, and the Ducati Design Center, the new Ducati Diavel Diesel has inspired by “a hyperkinetic dynamism of a post-apocalyptic, retro-futuristic world.” Playing of the Diavel name, which is Bolognese for devil, only 666 of these motorcycles will be produced.

The Ducati Diavel Diesel was unveiled during the Milan Men’s Fashion Sho, and will make its next appearance at the Motor Bike Expo January 20-22. The bike hits select showrooms, worldwide, in April 2017; not price has been reported.

Besides the Diavel, Diesel has also created an apparel collection that features Jogg Jeans, a leather jacket and two t-shirts.

“The collaboration with Diesel enabled us to explore original stylistic and technical aspects whilst staying within the Ducati brand and fully respecting its values,” said Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali.

“In this case we worked with Diesel on an already uniquely original bike like the Diavel and the result was surprising to put it mildly. The details characterizing the Diavel Diesel cannot fail to captivate connoisseurs of special bikes but also people from different walks of life, such as fashion. It’s always stimulating for us to move outside the world of motorcycling and widen our brand’s areas of interest.”

“It’s an important bike that reflects the rock side of Diesel’s DNA,” explained Andrea Rosso. “The wording ‘Never look back’ engraved with the two logos captures the essence of this collaboration: a timeless bike that catches the eye with so many unmistakable details, such as the brushed stainless steel with visible welding and rivets. Ducati, Diavel and Diesel, three words, six letters each, forming 666, the limited number of examples of this new collaboration.”

Ducati Diavel Diesel Features

The Ducati Diavel Diesel is not just a bike with added accessories; rather, the bike’s aesthetics were completely redesigned, including the visible weldings and hand-brushed stainless steel components.

The soul is still all Diavel, the bike featuring the 162-horsepower Testastretta 11° DS engine combined with the Ducati Safety Pack (ABS and Ducati Traction Control).

Following are features of the Ducati Diavel Diesel

Tank cover in hand-brushed stainless steel with visible welding and rivets

Front cowl and passenger saddle cover with visible welding and rivets

Black lateral anodized air intakes with visible welding

Lateral air intake covers in red methacrylate with the Diesel logo on the inside

Red LCD dashboard

Exhaust pipes with black Zircotec ceramic coating

Black silencers with ends machined from solid

Exclusive design leather saddle with DDD pyramid

Numbered plate on frame

Matte black front mudguard with DDD pyramid

Rear-view mirrors with stem and cup machined from solid

Red Brembo front brake calipers

Chain with five red links

Bike cover and rear stand supplied standard

Ducati Diavel Diesel Photo Gallery