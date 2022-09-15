2023 Ducati Monster SP First Look [9 Fast Facts + 36 Photos]

The Monster family welcomes a new member in the coming model year, with the range-topping 2023 Ducati Monster SP, which also includes the standard Monster and Monster+ models. As is tradition for the Bologna-based brand, models bearing the coveted “SP” designation are loaded to the hilt with top-tier performance components, and the 2023 Monster SP doesn’t disappoint.The sportiest member of the 937cc Testastretta engine-powered Monster lineup has plenty of new features. To that end, highlights include premium fully adjustable Öhlins suspension, upgraded Brembo brakes, a Termignoni slip-on exhaust, revised riding modes, and a lower curb weight. Now, let’s get into the Fast Facts.
Fully adjustable Öhlins suspension pushes the sporting narrative. Ducati has bestowed its Monster SP with gilded Öhlins NIX30 fork and STX 36 Supersport shock to provide a firmer setup for improved chassis feel in a wide variety of road and track conditions, along with increased travel for more cornering clearance. The Öhlins also tuck in the rake a degree to an aggressive 23 degrees, and trail shrinks 0.3 inches to 3.4 inches. To manage the more aggressive geometry, a steering damper is added to the mix.
The 2023 Ducati Monster SP is taller than its siblings. The longer-travel suspension hikes up the seat height, and the new seat has thicker foam. The result is a 0.8-inch saddle height increase to 33.1 inches. There are two accessory seats—one that raises the seat height to 33.5 inches and another that drops it to 31.9 inches.
Brembo Stylema calipers and lighter rotor flanges bump up performance. To help slow things down in a hurry, Ducati is leaning on some of the best production components available via four-piston monobloc Brembo Stylema calipers and lightweight aluminum rotor flanges on its 320mm discs. Together, the SP’s braking system saves 1.1 pounds compared to what’s seen on other Monsters. This should increase agility by reducing unsprung weight and inertia.
Termignoni gives more bark to the 937cc Testastretta L-twin engine’s bite. Italian exhaust manufacturer Termignoni and Ducati have quite a bit of history together, and it’s tough to argue a more iconic duo. The SP features a homologated slip-on muffler that enhances the Monster’s soulful tone. According to the spec sheet, Ducati is claiming the same punchy 111 horsepower at 9500 rpm and 69 ft-lbs of torque at 6500 rpm out of its lively twin-cylinder powerplant as other Monster models.
Curb weight is reduced to 410 pounds. Ducati shaved off 4.4 pounds compared to the standard Monster, thanks to the lighter fork (1.3 pounds), braking hardware, muffler, and a lithium-ion battery.
Riding modes are recalibrated to fit the SP mission. Three riding modes are available—Sport, Touring, and a new Wet setting. Aside from the self-explanatory Wet riding mode, the critical bit of information is that all riding modes are revamped to suit the SP’s sportier aspirations. Returning to the fold is the suite of IMU-supported electronic rider aids, including cornering ABS, lean-angle-sensitive traction control, wheelie control, up/down quickshifter, and launch control. This is all adjustable from the 4.3-inch TFT display.
Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires are standard issue.Pirelli describes its PDRIV as a supersport tire for the road, and we wouldn’t have it any other way on the Monster SP. The multi-compound tire should provide decent mileage and grip to help with the goals of Ducati’s most athletic Monster.
A unique MotoGP livery is one of the many attributes that set the SP apart. Matching the sport-leaning componentry featured on the Monster SP is a slick colorway inspired by the Ducati Lenovo Team GP22 racer. SP badging is seen throughout the motorcycle, along with a red saddle specific to this model.
The 2023 Ducati Monster SP has an MSRP of $15,595. Expect the Monster SP to arrive in dealers starting February 2023.
Studio photography by Andrea Sottana2023 Ducati Monster SP SpecsENGINE
Type: Testastretta 11° L-twin
Displacement: 937cc
Bore x stroke: 94 x 67.5mm
Maximum power: 111 horsepower @ 9250 rpm
Maximum torque: 69 ft-lbs @ 6500 rpm
Compression ratio: 13.3:1
Fueling: EFI w/ 53mm throttle bodies
Valvetrain: Four desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder
