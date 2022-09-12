“Classic Superbikes II” by Frank Melling Motorcycle Book Review

Frank Melling is back with Classic Superbikes II, following up on the 2020 release of his Classic Superbikes, which we have reviewed. This softcover, 130+ page tour-de-force book of vintage superbikes is chock full of the dream bikes many of us have drooled over in years gone by.Melling has written 13 chapters about some rarely seen or heard of motorcycles, such as the Velocette KSS, Yamaha OW01, BSA Rocket Gold Star, Suzuki RGV250, Ducati Silverstone, Panther 600, and many more.
The photography and paper quality are excellent. Some of the images, shot by Melling’s wife Carol, have never been seen outside their circle of pals.However, unlike a traditional motorcycle history book, where the author has done extensive research on motorcycles he has never actually seen, Melling has at-the-bars experience. Yes, he has ridden an Ariel 3 and BMW GP bike. He even reveals that not all superbikes are actually “super”.As it turns out, the definition of superbikes in Classic Superbikes II is relatively loose, and the reader won’t mind. Motorcycles such as the Cheney JBR motocross bike and Matchless G15CS desert sled are worth knowing about. Melling also visits the incredible Sammy Miller Museum in New Milton, Hampshire, England.Melling lives in the UK, and the flavor of this book reflects his modest English upbringing, as well as the Eurocentric nature of his motorcycling experiences.If you’re a rider who adores books and magazines for that unique experience of feel and permanence, Classic Superbikes II is a must for your enjoyment and bookshelf. We also enjoyed and reviewed his book, Scrambling For Enthusiastic Beginners.Classic Superbikes II is a limited-distribution book, currently available on Melling’s website. You can get it in the UK for £9, postpaid. Americans will pay $20.71 for the book, including shipping over the Atlantic. If you’d like, the author will sign the book.
Triumph Speed Twin 900 + Laura Craft with TJ Adams
byMotos and Friends by Ultimate Motorcycle
Hello loyal listeners and welcome to Ultimate Motorcycling’s weekly podcast — Motos and Friends! My name is Arthur Coldwells.
In this week’s episode, firstly Editor Don Williams tells us about his experiences n the new Triumph Speed Twin 900. This retro Triumph ticks all the boxes looks-wise, but with the vertical twin motor putting out very modest horsepower, is it a decent ride—or is it just for posers?
In our second segment, Associate Editor Teejay Adams chats with Laura Craft. Laura has been riding for about ten years and on a recent visit to California, she and Teejay were able to ride the local mountains around Southern California on their MV Agusta motorcycles. Laura is an excellent rider and I think she really enjoyed herself. For more information on Laura and her friends check out her YouTube channel Mototribe.