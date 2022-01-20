Trilobite Leggins Ladies Jeans Review [Technical Motorcycle Pants]

The Trilobite Leggins Ladies Jeans bring leggings to motorcycling. The fit of the Leggins is tight, yet stretchable. The polyamide (nylon) material gives these leggings the perfect amount of support and stretch to make my ride comfortable. I equate them to my favorite pair of yoga pants, with just the right amount of added protection for motorcycle use.

The high-waisted flexible waistband allows for easy maneuverability on and off the motorcycle, while keeping a flattering look thanks to the slim fit. Accordion stretch knees keep the Leggins comfortable regardless of the motorcycle’s ergonomics. The slim fit also allows multiple style choices of riding footwear, as well as off-the-bike casual wear.

The Trilobite Leggins keep warmth in during a ride, yet have breathable perforations to keep me comfortable when the temperatures rise. They did well during my canyon rides in the early mornings to work in the low 50s, and my ride home in the high 70s.

Providing protection from possible unplanned dismount is the aramid fiber lining (another nylon variation) on the front and back of the pants. These fibers are tear- and high-temperature resistant to protect the rider from an abrasive slide down the pavement.

Multilayered knee protection inserts offer impact protection in the Trilobite Leggins stretch jeans. The knee protectors meet CE Level 2 protection standard—the highest for knee protectors. There are also interior pockets for optional hip protection ($50/pair from Forcefield). The knee protectors are easy to insert and remove for washing.

All of my other riding pants have a front zipper, so the Leggins stand out. It was a nice change to see how well the shape would hold on my body. They are also easy to put on and take off—convenient when I need to swap clothes at both ends of a commute. For convenience, there are two front and two back pockets. The break-in period was a couple of days to conform to my body shape. However, once they were fitted, it was well worth it.

I wore these leggings on my Kawasaki Ninja 300 the last couple of months on my daily commute to work. The stretch allows for an easy and smooth ride every time. Overall, the style, durability, and protection of the Trilobite Leggins Ladies Jeans make them one of my top favorites for commuting wear.

Trilobite Leggins Ladies Jeans Fast Facts

Sizes: 4-14 US; 26-36 Euro

Color: Black

Trilobite Leggins Ladies Jeans Price: $180 MSRP

