2022 Superbike World Championship Series Schedule First Look

We are getting a first look at the 2022 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship Series schedule. The plan is for the WSBK series to have 13 rounds for April through November. The schedule isn’t finalized yet, however. There is no date for the Australian Round at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, and the “13th round” doesn’t have a date or location yet.

From April to early October, the 2022 Superbike World Championship Series will be a Europe-only affair, with no races in August. After that, unless things change, it’s off to Argentina, Indonesia, and Australia.

Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlıoğlu will be defending his title against six-time champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and contender Scott Redding (Ducati). Notable new riders in WSBK for 2022 include Iker Lecuona from Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing in MotoGP, and Moto2’s Xavi Vierge; both will be riding the factory Honda CBR-1000RR-R Fireblade.

2022 World Superbike Championship Series Schedule

April 8 – 10: MotorLand Aragon, Spain

April 22 – 24: TT Circuit Assen, The Netherlands

May 20 – 22: Circuito Estoril, Portugal

June 10 – 12: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italy

July 15 – 17: Donington Park, UK

July 29 – 31: Autódromo de Most, Czech Republic

September 9 – 11: Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France

September 23 – 25: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

October 7 – 9: Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal

October 21 – 23: Circuito San Juan Villicum, Argentina

November 11 – 13: Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Indonesia

Date TBA: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Australia

Date/Location TBA: 13th Round

2021 World Superbike Championship Final Standings