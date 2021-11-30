2022 Superbike World Championship Series Schedule First Look

We are getting a first look at the 2022 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship Series schedule. The plan is for the WSBK series to have 13 rounds for April through November. The schedule isn’t finalized yet, however. There is no date for the Australian Round at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, and the “13th round” doesn’t have a date or location yet.
From April to early October, the 2022 Superbike World Championship Series will be a Europe-only affair, with no races in August. After that, unless things change, it’s off to Argentina, Indonesia, and Australia.
Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlıoğlu will be defending his title against six-time champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) and contender Scott Redding (Ducati). Notable new riders in WSBK for 2022 include Iker Lecuona from Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing in MotoGP, and Moto2’s Xavi Vierge; both will be riding the factory Honda CBR-1000RR-R Fireblade.
2022 World Superbike Championship Series Schedule
- April 8 – 10: MotorLand Aragon, Spain
- April 22 – 24: TT Circuit Assen, The Netherlands
- May 20 – 22: Circuito Estoril, Portugal
- June 10 – 12: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italy
- July 15 – 17: Donington Park, UK
- July 29 – 31: Autódromo de Most, Czech Republic
- September 9 – 11: Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France
- September 23 – 25: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
- October 7 – 9: Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal
- October 21 – 23: Circuito San Juan Villicum, Argentina
- November 11 – 13: Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Indonesia
- Date TBA: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Australia
- Date/Location TBA: 13th Round
2021 World Superbike Championship Final Standings
- Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Yamaha, 564 points (11 race wins)
- Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki, 551 (7 race wins)
- Scott Redding, Ducati, 501 (6 race wins)
- Andrea Locatelli, Yamaha, 291
- Michael Rinaldi, Ducati, 282 (2 race wins)
- Michael Van Der Mark, BMW, 262
- Garrett Gerloff, Yamaha, 228
- Alex Lowes, Kawasaki, 213
- Axel Bassani, Ducati, 210
- Álvaro Bautista, Honda, 195
- Tom Sykes, BMW, 184
- Chaz Davies, Ducati, 143
- Leon Haslam, Honda, 134
- Kohta Nozane, Yamaha, 64
- Loris Baz, Ducati, 53
- Tito Rabat, Ducati, 53
- Isaac Viñales, Kawasaki, 45
- Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki, 44
- Eugene Laverty, BMW, 40
- Christophe Ponsson, Yamaha, 36
- Leandro Mercado, Honda, 33
- Jonas Folger, BMW, 21
- Samuele Cavalieri, Ducati, 16
- Marvin Fritz, Yamaha, 6
- Loris Cresson, Kawasaki, 3
- Andrea Mantovani, Kawasaki, 2