Thursday, February 18, 2021
Motorcycle Racing News AMA Supercross/Motocross 2021 Orlando 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (11 Fast Facts)

2021 Orlando 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (11 Fast Facts)

As the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series reveals itself, it continues to confound fantasy Supercross players at RMFantasySX.com. Patterns emerge, and then the results upset the predictions. It’s fun, and it is frustrating. Let’s see what makes sense for our 2021 Orlando 2 Fantasy Supercross tips. I have a few statistical analyses that will surprise you, just like they did me. This one’s a bit heavy on math, and there will be a grade after the race.

Ken Roczen

  1. Ken Roczen is having a season worthy of MotoGP’s Marc Márquez. In six of seven rounds, Roczen has either won or finished on the podium. The tricky thing is, he has three wins and three P2s. Had you picked Roczen to win every round or come in P2 every round, you would have exactly the same points from his performances—113 points. If you play hunches and get it right, there’s a considerable upside. However, if your instincts are off, you will lose quite a few points.
  1. Cooper Webb is clearly the other Top 2 pick, but there’s a twist. If you picked Webb to come in P2 at every race this year, you would have gotten 63 points out of his results. However, if you liked him for P1 at all seven rounds, you’d have scored 67 points. The difference is that Webb has two wins, and only one P2. Given that, I’m going with Cooper Webb to win at O2, with Roczen in P2.

2021 Orlando 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips: Cooper Webb
Cooper Webb

  1. There have been six different P3 finishers in seven rounds, so no one is a lock for the podium’s last spot.
  1. Marvin Musquin is the only repeat P3 finisher, but those are also his only Top 5 finishes. He’s a feast-or-famine pick, though hitting those two P3s would have gotten you 42 points.

2021 Orlando 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips: Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac

  1. If you had picked either Eli Tomac or Adam Cianciarulo for P3 at every round, you’d have the same results. This is another non-intuitive one. One would think Tomac would be a better P3 pick than Cianciarulo. However, the numbers are a toss-up. For me, the tiebreaker is that Tomac has more Top 5 finishes, so I’m going with Tomac for the O2 P3 pick.

2021 Orlando 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips: Adam Cianciarulo
Adam Cianciarulo

  1. Choosing between Justin Barcia and Adam Cianciarulo for P4 is a tough one. Cianciarulo is a higher points-paying pick than Barcia for either P4 or P5. Cianciarulo is worth 58 points as a year-long P4 pick, compared to 48 points for Barcia. For P5, the difference is 43 to 38 in Cianciarulo’s favor. So, here’s the way to look at it. If you went with Cianciarulo in P4 all year and Barcia in P5, you’d score 96 points. Swap the two riders, and you get 91 points. Just like with Roczen and Webb, it’s close. However, the numbers say Cianciarulo in P4 and Barcia in P5, so that’s how I’m picking.

Justin Barcia

  1. You can pick a few longshots for the Top 5, if you’re willing to take a risk. Zach Osborne has two Top 5 finishes in the last four races, and Aaron Plessinger has gone 5-11-6 in the three previous races. Malcolm Stewart and Marvin Musquin were in the Top 5 at Indy 3.
  1. With 20/20 hindsight, my total before Wild Cards would have been 338 points if I had gone through the first seven rounds with Webb, Roczen, Tomac, Cianciarulo, and Barcia in that order at every race. That’s good enough for the top three-percent, and that’s with no Wild Card hits. Given my attempts to read early tea leaves, I have just 271 points, which puts me in the top 28-percent. That’s okay, but nowhere near my preseason expectations. After seven Main Events, Puplvr is the #1 RMFantasySX.com player with 450 points out of a possible 931 points. That’s an average of just over 64 points per round—about the points you’d get for hitting P2, P3, and P4 perfectly, with no other points. We all have lots of room for improvement.

Zach Osborne holeshot

  1. Picking the Wild Card—P13—is the usual challenge. There have been six different P13 finishes in seven Main Events. The only repeat P13 rider is Broc Tickle. However, Tickle was on a 14-12-13 run coming into O1, where he failed to make the Main. Bloss is probably the best choice, as he is on a 13-22-14 run over the last three races. Mártin Dávalos and Vince Friese are in that range, though neither has been as high as P13 all year. You can throw Justin Brayton (12-22-12-11) and Dean Wilson (P12 last week) into the mix. I’m going to go with Bloss.
  1. If all that math was too much for you, here are my Orlando 2 picks:
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
  4. Adam Cianciarulo
  5. Justin Barcia

    Wild Card P13: Benny Bloss

  1. Here’s how you watch Orlando 2: Bookmark our 2021 Supercross Television Schedule.

Photography by Align Media, Feld Entertainment, et al

2021 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series Standings (after 7 of 17 rounds)

  1. Ken Roczen, 161 points (3 wins, 6 podiums, 7 Top 5s)
  2. Cooper Webb, 148 (2W, 4P, 6 T5)
  3. Eli Tomac, 132 (1W, 3P, 5 T5)
  4. Adam Cianciarulo, 118 (1P, 4 T5)
  5. Justin Barcia, 115 points (1W, 2P, 4 T5)
  6. Marvin Musquin, 110 (2P, 2 T5)
  7. Malcolm Stewart, 109 (2 T5)
  8. Zach Osborne, 108 (1P, 2 T5)
  9. Aaron Plessinger, 99 (1 T5)
  10. Dylan Ferrandis, 97 (1P, 1 T5)
  11. Justin Brayton, 86 (1P, 1 T5)
  12. Jason Anderson, 82
  13. Joey Savatgy, 77
  14. Broc Tickle, 52
  15. Dean Wilson, 46
  16. Martín Dávalos, 44
  17. Vince Friese, 42
  18. Kyle Chisholm, 39
  19. Benny Bloss, 36
  20. Justin Bogle, 29
  21. Brandon Hartranft, 19
  22. Carlen Gardner, 12
  23. Chase Sexton, 10
  24. Alex Ray, 9
  25. Adam Enticknap, 7
  26. Shane McElrath, 6
  27. Cade Clason, 4
  28. Justin Starling, 3
  29. Austin Politelli, 3
  30. Fredrik Norén, 2

 

Previous article85 Years Ago Harley Davidson’s New Models Would Knock Your Eyes Out!
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Motorcycle History

85 Years Ago Harley Davidson’s New Models Would Knock Your Eyes Out!

Gary Ilminen -
0
85 years ago, amid worldwide doom and gloom, The Motor Company forged ahead. Harley-Davidson’s house magazine, Harley-Davidson Enthusiast, was first published in 1916. It would...
Read more
Cruiser

Scorpion Exo-R1 Air Helmet Review: Quiet Sophistication

Don Williams -
0
Featuring a plush and quiet interior, the Scorpion Exo-R1 Air helmet is ready for a wide variety of motorcycling duties—especially in the Corpus Phantom...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Review: Style, Sophistication, Performance

David Bober -
0
Fundamental to the Ducati story is the experience one has when riding any of their motorcycles. It would be hard to argue that you...
Read more
Community

Hog Wild About Ham Radio: Harley-Davidson + Icom

Don Williams -
0
I needed to borrow a Harley—any Harley. It’s mandatory for the ongoing theme of my Ham on a Hog series of ham radio/moto adventures....
Read more
Commentary

V4s Head-to-Head: Honda V65 Sabre or Yamaha Vmax?

Gary Ilminen -
0
I’ve now owned a 1984 Honda V65 Sabre since 2011 and a 2002 Yamaha Vmax since 2019—long enough to get quite a few miles in the saddle on each.
Read more
Cruiser Motorcycle Reviews

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 Review (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The Harley-Davidson Street Bob has gone through several transitions of late. From its debut in the Dyna series in 2006 to 2016, the only...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2021 Orlando 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
As the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series reveals itself, it continues to confound fantasy Supercross players at RMFantasySX.com. Patterns emerge, and then...
Read more
Motorcycle History

85 Years Ago Harley Davidson’s New Models Would Knock Your Eyes Out!

Gary Ilminen -
0
85 years ago, amid worldwide doom and gloom, The Motor Company forged ahead. Harley-Davidson’s house magazine, Harley-Davidson Enthusiast, was first published in 1916. It would...
Read more
Cruiser

Scorpion Exo-R1 Air Helmet Review: Quiet Sophistication

Don Williams -
0
Featuring a plush and quiet interior, the Scorpion Exo-R1 Air helmet is ready for a wide variety of motorcycling duties—especially in the Corpus Phantom...
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Review: Style, Sophistication, Performance

David Bober -
0
Fundamental to the Ducati story is the experience one has when riding any of their motorcycles. It would be hard to argue that you...
Read more
Community

Hog Wild About Ham Radio: Harley-Davidson + Icom

Don Williams -
0
I needed to borrow a Harley—any Harley. It’s mandatory for the ongoing theme of my Ham on a Hog series of ham radio/moto adventures....
Read more
Commentary

V4s Head-to-Head: Honda V65 Sabre or Yamaha Vmax?

Gary Ilminen -
0
I’ve now owned a 1984 Honda V65 Sabre since 2011 and a 2002 Yamaha Vmax since 2019—long enough to get quite a few miles in the saddle on each.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling