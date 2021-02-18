2021 Orlando 2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (11 Fast Facts)

Greg’s Garage Pod with Co-Host Jason Pridmore – A motorcycle racing Pod about MotoGP, MotoAmerica, and World Superbike, Pro Motocross, American Flat Track, Supercross, and more. In this episode, Co-Hosts Greg White and Jason Pridmore talk:

ARAI Helmets News – MotoAmerica adjusts schedule, a medial update on Marc Marquez, a crash.net article about Yamaha’s MotoGP M1 2021 adjustments, Jerez MotoGP tester test.

Supercross – Results and a chat about Orlando 1.

SX Fantasy – Greg forgets to get his picks in! JP slides. Join us! Link here: https://pulpmxfantasy.com/leagues/gregsgaragepodcast

American Flat Track – A chat with Multi-Time Champ Jared Mees. Mees talks about his 2020, what coming up in 2021, and the state of AFT.

Next Week Tease – Supercross from Orlando 2, Supercross Fantasy, a mystery guest, and the latest racing news.

Race Calendar – Monster Energy AMA Supercross, WORCS Peoria, GNCC season opener, Best in the Desert.

Bye, Bye

