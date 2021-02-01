2021 Le Mans 24 Hours Motos Sans Spectators: Endurance Racing

Due to French government restrictions, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours Motos will be run without spectators for the second year in a row. It’s the 44th edition of the race and the 2021 Endurance World Championship Series’ opening round. The series is sanction by the FIM and promoted by Eurosport Events, with the race organized by Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO).

Although there won’t be any spectators at the opening round on April 17 and 18, it is good to see the series getting underway. Officials expect to hold all five races on the schedule. MotoGP has already postponed two rounds.

“It was painful to take the closed doors decision together with the ACO,” Head of Eurosport Events François Ribeiro said, “but we took it quickly for the good of the championship and the teams. The ACO was the first circuit to organize a race behind closed doors in 2020 and, together with the ACO, we decided it was better to keep the April date for the 24 Hours Motos so as not to disrupt the rest of the calendar, which will also be held behind closed doors if the COVID-19 situation calls for it.”

“It’s obviously heartbreaking to have to stage the 24 Hours Motos once again behind closed doors and deprive the many fans of an event that is a mecca for the biker community,” Fédération Française de Motocyclisme President Sébastien Poirier said. “For organizational reasons, the decision had to be taken now by the ACO, and it is one that we share. Like many fans, we shall follow and share our passion for the race on the various TV and digital media outlets.”

“Firstly, my thoughts go out to the fans of the race who will again miss out on the trackside experience,” President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest Pierre Fillon said. “Despite the absence of spectators, the race will go ahead for the sake of the competitors and their sponsors. We sincerely hope that we shall be able to share these great moments in sport together again very soon.”

