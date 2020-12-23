Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News 2021 Hard Enduro World Championship Series Schedule (New FIM Series)

2021 Hard Enduro World Championship Series Schedule (New FIM Series)

The World Enduro Super Series (WESS) is no more. Run by WESS Promotion out of Wels, Austria, the WESS series successfully combined hard enduro, classic enduro, and cross-country racing into a single championship. WESS has joined forces with the  Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM)—the sanctioning body for MotoGP, MXGP, and Supercross—and we now have the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

2021 Hard Enduro World Championship Series Schedule Billy Bolt

“This is a very exciting time for us and our sport,” WESS Promotion’s Winfried Kerschhaggi said. “Following an incredibly busy time, building and shaping WESS, work is paying off. We’re ready to take the next step as the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. Together with the FIM, we move into 2021 with confidence and enthusiasm and look forward to ongoing exciting racing.”

The 2021 Hard Enduro World Championship Series will consist of eight rounds, running from May to October, with a round in Tennessee at the Trial Training Center in Sequatchie. The other seven rounds will be in Europe. The premier class will be the Pro-Class, and it will meet the same FIM standards applied to other motorcycling world championships. There will continue to be amateur classes at the Hard Enduro World Championship rounds.

2021 Hard Enduro World Championship Series Schedule - Cody Webb

“Every once in a while, an opportunity comes to do something very interesting and new in motorcycle sport,” FIM CEO Tony Skillington observed. “I am completely convinced that this championship will become a very important part of the FIM calendar in the future, and I am more than pleased that we are finally signing a four-year contract for the promotion of an FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. I also appreciate the energy and dedication that both FIM and WESS have deployed together to work on all of the ways to make this Championship a success.”

Former WESS champions include Manuel Lettenbichler (2019) and Billy Bolt (2018).

Certainly, the 2021 KTM 350 EXC-F WESS special edition becomes an instant collector’s item.

Photography by Future7Media and E. Tschann

2021 Hard Enduro World Championship Series Schedule

Round 1: May 7-9, Extreme XL Lagares, Portugal

Round 2: June 3-6, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Austria

Round 3: June 10-11, TBD, Italy

Round 4: July 27-31, Red Bull Romaniacs, Romania

Round 5: August 14-15, Red Bull TKO, Tennessee

Round 6: Sep. 18-19, TBD, Poland

Round 7: Oct. 1-3, Hixpania Hard Enduro, Spain

Round 8: Oct. 30-31, GetzenRodeo, Germany

Previous articleMV Agusta x RO-NI = RMV Hyperwatch (First Look)
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

MV Agusta x RO-NI = RMV Hyperwatch (First Look)

Don Williams -
0
Suppose you’re looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer for Christmas. In that case, this collaboration between Swiss watchmakers RO-NI and the Italian motorcycle art...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

2021 KTM 450 SMR Review (13 Fast Facts and Supermoto Observations)

Tristan Schoenewald -
0
Gone from the market for seven years, the 2021 KTM 450 SMR supermoto racer is back. Ultimate Motorcycling shanghaied me for this test to...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Vision 110 First Look: Specs and Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 125 class is hugely competitive in Europe—over 20 percent of the commuter market—as it provides the most performance available for A1 license holders....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star First Look: A Solitary Candle

Don Williams -
0
The first thing you need to know is that the 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star is not a tie-in with the 5th anniversary of...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Peak Design Phone Mount System Review: A Look Ahead to Summer

Neil Wyenn -
0
Peak Design reached out to me to take an early look at their upcoming motorcycle phone mounting system. Rather than limit itself to being...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

The Harley-Davidson Story: Tales from the Archives [Book Review]

Gary Ilminen -
0
Fact is, I have at least 42 books on my shelf devoted exclusively to Harley-Davidson and probably a couple of dozen others that dedicate...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

2021 Hard Enduro World Championship Series Schedule (New FIM Series)

Don Williams -
0
The World Enduro Super Series (WESS) is no more. Run by WESS Promotion out of Wels, Austria, the WESS series successfully combined hard enduro,...
Read more
Gear / Parts

MV Agusta x RO-NI = RMV Hyperwatch (First Look)

Don Williams -
0
Suppose you’re looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer for Christmas. In that case, this collaboration between Swiss watchmakers RO-NI and the Italian motorcycle art...
Read more
Motocross / Off-Road

2021 KTM 450 SMR Review (13 Fast Facts and Supermoto Observations)

Tristan Schoenewald -
0
Gone from the market for seven years, the 2021 KTM 450 SMR supermoto racer is back. Ultimate Motorcycling shanghaied me for this test to...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Honda Vision 110 First Look: Specs and Photos

Don Williams -
0
The 125 class is hugely competitive in Europe—over 20 percent of the commuter market—as it provides the most performance available for A1 license holders....
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star First Look: A Solitary Candle

Don Williams -
0
The first thing you need to know is that the 2021 Ducati XDiavel Black Star is not a tie-in with the 5th anniversary of...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Peak Design Phone Mount System Review: A Look Ahead to Summer

Neil Wyenn -
0
Peak Design reached out to me to take an early look at their upcoming motorcycle phone mounting system. Rather than limit itself to being...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling