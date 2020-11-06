Saturday, November 7, 2020
2021 MotoGP Schedule First Look: 20 Rounds on the Calendar

The 2021 MotoGP schedule has been announced, with 20 rounds planned. Dorna appropriately calls it a “provisional calendar,” as the continuing issues with government restrictions on large gatherings still casting shadows over future races.

Regardless, MotoGP is moving forward in 2021. The flyaway races at the start and finish of the year are back on the schedule, and the KymiRing in Finland is scheduled to take its debut bow—one year later than expected.

2021 MotoGP Calendar First Look: Marquez

It is reasonable to expect changes in this 2021 MotoGP Schedule, and Dorna has three backup venues ready to fill, if necessary. While we wouldn’t make any travel plans based on this schedule, it is a starting point after the disruptions of 2020.

2021 MotoGP Schedule

  • Shakedown Test, February 14-16

    Sepang International Circuit

  • Sepang Test, February 19-21

    Sepang International Circuit

  • Qatar Test, March 10-12

    Losail International Circuit

  • Round 1, March 28

    GP of Qatar, Losail International Circuit

  • Round 2, April 11

    GP of República Argentina. Termas de Río Hondo

  • Round 3, April 18

    GP of the Americas, Circuit of the Americas

  • Round 4, May 2

    GP of Spain, Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto

  • Round 5, May 16

    French GP, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans

  • Round 6, May 30

    GP of Italy, Mugello Circuit

  • Round 7, June 6

    GP of Catalunya, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

  • Round 8, June 20

    GP  of Germany, Sachsenring

  • Round 9, June 27

    GP of Netherlands, TT Circuit Assen

  • Round 10, July 11

    GP of Finland, KymiRing

  • Round 11, TBA
  • Round 12, August 15

    GP of Austria, Red Bull Ring – Spielberg

  • Round 13, August 29

    GP of Great Britain, Silverstone Circuit

  • Round 14, September 12

    GP of Aragón, MotorLand Aragón

  • Round 15, September 15

    GP of San Marino e della Riviera de Rimini, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

  • Round 16, October 3

    GP of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi

  • Round 17, October 10

    GP of Thailand, Chang International Circuit

  • Round 18, October 24

    GP of Australia, Phillip Island Circuit

  • Round 19, October 31

    GP of Malaysia, Sepang International Circuit

  • Round 20, November 14

    Comunitat Valenciana GP, Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Backup Venues

Portugal, Autódromo Internacional Algarve

Indonesia, Mandalika International Street Circuit

Russia, Igora Drive Circuit

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 50 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

