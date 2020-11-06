2021 MotoGP Schedule First Look: 20 Rounds on the Calendar

The 2021 MotoGP schedule has been announced, with 20 rounds planned. Dorna appropriately calls it a “provisional calendar,” as the continuing issues with government restrictions on large gatherings still casting shadows over future races.

Regardless, MotoGP is moving forward in 2021. The flyaway races at the start and finish of the year are back on the schedule, and the KymiRing in Finland is scheduled to take its debut bow—one year later than expected.

It is reasonable to expect changes in this 2021 MotoGP Schedule, and Dorna has three backup venues ready to fill, if necessary. While we wouldn’t make any travel plans based on this schedule, it is a starting point after the disruptions of 2020.

2021 MotoGP Schedule

Backup Venues

Portugal, Autódromo Internacional Algarve

Indonesia, Mandalika International Street Circuit

Russia, Igora Drive Circuit