2021 MotoGP Schedule First Look: 20 Rounds on the Calendar

The 2021 MotoGP schedule has been announced, with 20 rounds planned. Dorna appropriately calls it a “provisional calendar,” as the continuing issues with government restrictions on large gatherings still casting shadows over future races.
Regardless, MotoGP is moving forward in 2021. The flyaway races at the start and finish of the year are back on the schedule, and the KymiRing in Finland is scheduled to take its debut bow—one year later than expected.
It is reasonable to expect changes in this 2021 MotoGP Schedule, and Dorna has three backup venues ready to fill, if necessary. While we wouldn’t make any travel plans based on this schedule, it is a starting point after the disruptions of 2020.
2021 MotoGP Schedule
- Shakedown Test, February 14-16
- Sepang Test, February 19-21 Sepang International Circuit
- Qatar Test, March 10-12
- Round 1, March 28 GP of Qatar, Losail International Circuit
- Round 2, April 11
- Round 3, April 18 GP of the Americas, Circuit of the Americas
- Round 4, May 2
- Round 5, May 16 French GP, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans
- Round 6, May 30
- Round 7, June 6 GP of Catalunya, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- Round 8, June 20
- Round 9, June 27 GP of Netherlands, TT Circuit Assen
- Round 10, July 11
- Round 11, TBA
- Round 12, August 15 GP of Austria, Red Bull Ring – Spielberg
- Round 13, August 29
- Round 14, September 12 GP of Aragón, MotorLand Aragón
- Round 15, September 15
- Round 16, October 3 GP of Japan, Twin Ring Motegi
- Round 17, October 10
- Round 18, October 24 GP of Australia, Phillip Island Circuit
- Round 19, October 31
- Round 20, November 14 Comunitat Valenciana GP, Circuit Ricardo Tormo
Backup Venues
Portugal, Autódromo Internacional Algarve
Indonesia, Mandalika International Street Circuit
Russia, Igora Drive Circuit