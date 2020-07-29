Pando Moto Releases New Jeans Made with Dyneema Denim [15X Stronger Than Steel]

Pando Moto continues to incorporate advanced materials in their motorcycle apparel.

The company is now launching two new jean models made from 15 times stronger than steel black Dyneema denim: Steel Black 0.2 for the male riders and female part of the collection has a new addition Kissaki Dyn.

Dyneema is the world’s toughest fiber material. It is stronger than steel, lighter than water, and is very comfortable to wear. It is a game-changer by itself in the motorcycle industry.

In 2019 Pando Moto had already produced two single-layer jeans made of Dyneema, which are Steel Black 9 and Kissaki Black, and both of them received great success. However, there is always room for improvement, and now they are releasing upgraded versions of both models.

This time they are using new Dyneema development for both models to achieve not only great properties for the gear but also the deep black color inside and out.

Steel Black 0.2 is a single-layer, slim-fit jeans made from stretch denim with 25% Dyneema, hip armor pockets, and two-position knee armor pockets. This model has no seam in the front and rocks an absolute plain black look.

It is indistinguishable from the regular jeans, apart from the iconic PANDO MOTO details. These include key ring, reflective lines on the cuff, logo embroidery on the front of the left thigh, and an authentic lightning sign on the back pockets – all these details are blacked out to fit the overall design.

Kissaki Dyn is also a single-layer, slim fit jeans made from stretch denim with 25% Dyneema, hip armor pockets, and two-position knee armor pockets. With all the same iconic, but blacked-out details and recognizable Kissaki back pocket design, this model is a perfect option for all the female riders, who care about their safety, comfortability, the versatility of their gear, and an impeccable style that these jeans can offer.

Both models are CE officially approved PPE under EN 17092, level AA (speed 70 km/h) safety. Made in Europe, with an uncompromised commitment to excellence, they are built to last!

New models have our new SAS-TEC TripleFlex armor for knees and hips included in the price and will retail around $400 USD. The Old models will be discontinued when sold out.

For additional information, visit Pando Moto.

Pando Moto Steel Black 0.2 Jeans – Photo Gallery

Pando Moto Kissaki Dyn Jeans – Photo Gallery