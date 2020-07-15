Morbidelli Extends MotoGP Contract with Petronas Yamaha Through ’22

Before the 2020 season gets underway, Franco Morbidelli has signed a two-year extension to his contract with Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team. Although seven-time MotoGP World Champion Valentino Rossi is expected to be Morbidelli’s teammate on the team, Rossi has not yet signed a deal with Petronas Yamaha SRT. Morbidelli’s current teammate, Fabio Quartararo, is headed to the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP factory team in 2021. Quartararo will be replacing Rossi as Maverick Viñales’ teammate.

Morbidelli came to Petronas Yamaha SRT in 2019 after winning the 2017 Moto2 World Championship and 2018 MotoGP Rookie of the Year title for the EG 0,0 Marc VDS team.

Despite not having a factory ride, Morbidelli has shown plenty of speed on the Petronas Yamaha YZR-M1 satellite bike. The Italian rider qualified for four front-row starts in 2019 on his way to seven top-six finishes, earning him P10 overall for the season. Scoring 115 MotoGP points, Morbidelli contributed to Petronas Yamaha SRT winning the 2019 Top Independent Team championship in MotoGP, with the help of Quartararo.

“I’m very pleased to be renewing with Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team,” Morbidelli said, “as we had such a great season together last year, working with a great drive to achieve success. I think it’s important for me to continue with the same team, bike and environment going forward as it feels great to work with them. We all work well together, and it’s great fun to work with all the Petronas SRT crew.”

Petronas Yamaha SRT Team Principal Razlan Razali said, “We are delighted to confirm that Franky will continue with us next year. He is an extremely talented rider and a great asset to the team as we look to build on our rookie season. Franky was always in our plans for the future, so it is beneficial for us and him to be able to confirm that he will ride for us in 2021 and 2022 now. Franky has the potential to reach the top step of the podium, and this is what we’ll all be working hard to achieve.”

Track photography by David Goldman

