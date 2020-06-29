Dovizioso Suffers Broken Collarbone at Local Motocross Race

Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso suffered a broken collarbone in a motocross race at Monte Coralli Faenza on Sunday, three weeks before the first round of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship Series. Dovizioso was taken to Policlinico de Modena for surgery. A plate and screws stabilized the broken bone, and rehabilitation begins today.

According to Ducati Team, Dovi will be able to race at the Spanish GP on July 19 at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto.

Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini of Policlinico de Modena provided a technical rundown of the injury and surgery: “Andrea Dovizioso underwent surgery to correct a displaced fracture of the sternal margin of the clavicle. We proceeded with the internal fixation of a plate with six screws with anatomic reduction and, from a mechanical point of view, we are delighted with the outcome of the operation.”

One might wonder why Dovizioso was racing on an MXGP circuit so close to the start of the MotoGP season. Ducati Corse Sports Director Paolo Ciabatti addressed that concern: “Although we know that motocross is an activity that presents several risks, we had still allowed Andrea to participate in this regional race, because he had explained to us that he needed to rediscover those stimuli and sensations that only a real competition can give. On the other hand, motocross is also the discipline with which many of the MotoGP riders train regularly. So, in the end, we must be relieved that the injury did not have serious consequences and that Andrea will be able to be regularly at the start of the 2020 championship in Jerez.”

After the surgery on Sunday, Dovizioso was upbeat: “The surgery went well, and I want to thank all the medical team that did the operation so quickly. I don’t feel much pain, and that makes me very optimistic. I came home this morning, and during the afternoon, I will plan my rehabilitation. I am confident that in these weeks, I will be able to recover and that I will be in full shape in time for the first 2020 GP in Jerez.”

Dovizioso has finished in the runner-up spot in the MotoGP World Championship Series three years running.