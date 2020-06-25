MotoGP Ducati Test Team Back In Action At Misano: Pirro Riding

Thursday, June 25, 2020
After a long break due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Ducati Test Team is back in action. With test rider Michele Pirro aboard the Ducati Desmosedici GP20, 178 laps were put in at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The private test lasted three days and ended today. It was the first time Pirro has been aboard the GP20 in over four months. Pirro last rode the GP20 at Sepang International Circuit. The 2020 MotoGP World Championship Series begins on July 19 at Circuito de Jerez—Ángel Nieto.

Conditions were hot testing, and Pirro was able to put in a 1:33.000 lap on the last day at Misano. For comparison, Marc Márquez’ fastest lap on his way to victory in the Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini at Misano last year was 1:33.355. Maverick Viñales was the fastest in qualifying, putting in a 1:32.265. Pirro’s qualifying time at the 2019 San Marino GP was 1:33.461 on the GP19.

“It was a positive three-day test,” Pirro said, “which has allowed us to regain some confidence with the bike after the long break of these months. Despite the scorching heat, the track, which was recently resurfaced, was in excellent condition and allowed me to feel comfortable immediately. We were able to set good lap times, which make us confident for the two races scheduled for September. We’ve been working on several electronics components and some aspects that were still pending after the Shakedown Test in Sepang. We are sure that thanks to these three days, the Ducati riders will be able to arrive at the first MotoGP race in Jerez, ready to be immediately at the highest level of competitiveness.”

In addition to perfecting the Ducati Desmosedici GP20 for the track, the Ducati Test Team was also testing the MotoGP safety protocol for race weekends. According to a Ducati Test Team spokesman, “Apart from the adoption of individual protection devices, the Italian team has also introduced a communication system between technicians and the rider via microphones and earphones, in order to allow normal conversations in the pit garages, while maintaining the appropriate safe distances.”

The first MotoGP Free Practice of the year is on July 17 for the Gran Premio Red Bull de España at Circuito de Jerez—Ángel Nieto. Make sure you bookmark our ever-changing 2020 MotoGP World Championship Series Calendar.

Photography by Alex Farinelli/FAlePhoto

