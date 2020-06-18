Sport4Recovery Promoting Fans at Races: FIM a Member

The FIM is a founding member of the new #Sport4Recovery organization, which is promoting the importance of sports as an essential part of life as we emerge from the COVID-19 lockdowns. #Sport4Recovery has members from a wide variety of sporting organizations, from skiing to swimming to basketball.

In addition to pushing for athletes to have better access to sporting endeavors, #Sport4Recovery is also recognizing the need for fans to attend sporting events. In addition to the FIM, MXGP is a founding member of the new organization. MXGP was only able to get two rounds in before the lockdowns were enforced.

#Sport4Recovery is petitioning governments around the world to follow these guidelines:

1. Recognize the importance of organized sport given its societal, physical and mental health benefits, especially as we emerge from months of lockdown that has restricted the ability of athletes to participate in their livelihoods and fans the opportunity to watch sport.

Work with sports governing bodies and other stakeholders to develop and approve detailed protocols to enable the timely re-opening of venues, training, and competition.

Protect the sports sector from further massive economic and structural damage by actively supporting the development of a sustainable pathway to re-open when it is safe for everyone involved.

Ease national and international travel and accommodation regulations for top athletes, teams, and officials, in line with health and safety protocols.

Consider the needs of each individual sport; support for women’s sports both at the grassroots and top-level; and the importance of sport for the disabled.

And in line with the safety principles that are being established for other sectors:

Enable spectators to attend live sporting events.

Allow amateur sports clubs and facilities to open.

Begin to ease national and international travel and accommodation regulations for spectators and fans.

“After months of lockdown, sport is the perfect outlet to help people recover,” said Leadership and Mental Coach Roberto Re. “Be it watching sports or participating in physical activity, sport encourages physical and mental fulfillment. As countries across the world open up, it is imperative that we create an environment that provides reassurance, particularly for children, that fun and excitement is returning to life. We can and should provide a sense of normalcy after months of uncertainty and for many, boredom.”

#Sport4Recovery says it “is fully committed to working with governments and health authorities to ensure this is done safely, in accordance with the necessary measures such as testing for top athletes, social distancing, defined hygiene measures, as well as monitoring and tracking protocols sanctioned by government authorities.”

Here are the founders of #Sport4Recovery: