2020 Mugello MotoGP Cancelled: No Grand Prix of Italy

The fallout from the wide variety of worldwide government regulations regarding the COVID-19 virus continues to wreak havoc on the 2020 MotoGP World Championship Series. Dorna Sports, the FIM, and IRTA (International Road Racing Teams Association) have announced that the 2020 Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley at Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello will not be held. It will be the first time since 1990 that Mugello Circuit in Tuscany will not host a MotoGP round.

Mugello Circuit has been the site of countless epic MotoGP battles. Just last year, Danilo Petrucci won his first MotoGP race in a four-way tussle on the final lap. Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso celebrated on the podium with Petrucci, with Alex Rins in P4 despite finishing just 0.535 seconds behind the winner.

The loss of the Grand Prix of Italy from the 2020 MotoGP Calendar means a 14-round schedule, with dates for the French and Catalunya GPs yet to be determined. Although MotoGP is hoping for a double-header at Spain’s Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto in mid-July, the first confirmed date of the season is August 9 at Automotodrom Bruno in the Czech Republic.

“Despite the communal effort made to find a practical solution,” Mugello Circuit CEO Paolo Poli explained, “the impossibility of staging an event that is open to spectators, as well as the difficulties that have arisen from this exceptional situation, have not allowed us to find a new date for the Italian Grand Prix.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of Mugello,” Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said. “Sadly, we were not able to find a solution to the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar to enable us to visit the venue this season. It is a great loss as Mugello is one of the most beautiful circuits in the world, and one we are very proud to call the home of the Italian Grand Prix.”

Although 2020 is out for Mugello, Poli assures us that MotoGP will return to the legendary track next year. “I would like to thank all of our fans who have supported and encouraged us during these months,” he said, “and invite them back to Mugello in 2021 for what will be, as always, one of the most iconic events of the season.”

Be sure to bookmark our 2020 MotoGP Schedule for the latest changes to the calendar in this tumultuous season.