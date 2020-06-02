Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP 2020 Japan MotoGP Canceled Due to COVID (Revised Calendar)

2020 Japan MotoGP Canceled Due to COVID (Revised Calendar)

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause cancelations of MotoGP rounds.

The latest victim of Coronavirus is the Motul Grand Prix of Japan at the Twin Ring Motegi, the round originally slated for October 16-18.

Twin Ring Motegi joined the calendar in 1999 and hosted the Japanese GP through 2019, except for 2000-2003 when the race was held at Suzuka.

2020 Japan MotoGP Canceled Due to COVID (Revised Calendar)
Honda’s Marc Marquez during 2019 Japanese Grand Prix

Last year, MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) won ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Motul Grand Prix of Japan at the very unique Motegi circuit, meaning we will not have a Japanese Grand Prix on the calendar for the first time since 1986,” says Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports

“The MotoGP family is working very hard to be able to re-start the racing season and hold as many events as possible, and in the safest way possible. For this reason, the FIM and Dorna, in consultation with IRTA and MSMA, have decided that, until mid-November, MotoGP will remain in Europe to do as many European MotoGP events as we are able to. Therefore, overseas events, if at all possible, should be scheduled after mid-November – which would be too late in the year for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan to be held.

“For this reason it has been decided, in consultation with Mobilityland, that the Motul Grand Prix of Japan cannot be held in 2020. I very much thank Mobilityland for the support given to MotoGP.

“On behalf of Dorna, I would also like to thank all the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve. We very much look forward to returning to Motegi next year.”

This is the sixth round to be canceled so far in 2020 MotoGP.

The others were:

  • Qatar GP at Losail (support classes ran)
  • German GP at Sachsenring
  • Dutch GP at TT Circuit Assen
  • Finnish GP at KymiRing
  • British GP at Silverstone
  • Australian GP at Phillip Island

2020 MotoGP Calendar: Revised

  • July 19: Spanish GP at Jerez (awaiting confirmation)
  • July 26: Andalusia GP at Jerez (awaiting confirmation)
  • August 9: Czech GP at Brno
  • August 16: Austrian GP at Spielberg
  • September 13: San Marino GP at Misano
  • September 27: Aragon GP at Alcaniz
  • October 4: Thailand GP at Buriram
  • November 1: Malaysian GP at Sepang
  • November 15: Grand Prix of the Americas at Austin
  • November 22: Argentinian GP at Termas de Rio Hondo
  • November 29: Valencia GP at Ricardo Tormo circuit

Previous articleSLC2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (6 Fast Facts for Winning Picks)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (6 Fast Facts for Winning Picks)

Don Williams -
0
The first of seven consecutive rounds at Rice-Eccles Stadium is in the books, and there was only one surprise in the finishes for RMFantasySX.com...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 Airbag System Review: Safety for All

Nic de Sena -
0
The Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 is the Italian manufacturer’s first standalone airbag offering, allowing riders to enjoy the added protection of an airbag system, regardless...
Read more
Community

2021 Gettysburg Bike Week Dates Set—20th Year Coming

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Gettysburg Bike Week, touted by organizers as “Eastern Pennsylvania’s definitive motorcycle rally,” will be held on July 8 through 11. Held at...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Kawasaki KLX Lineup First Look: KLX140R and KLX140R L Debut

Don Williams -
0
The first three 2021 Kawasaki KLX off-road motorcycles have been revealed. While there are no mechanical changes, Kawasaki has updated the model designations of...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix Results and Coverage

Don Williams -
0
In his Virtual MotoGP debut, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP test rider and five-time GP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo took the win at the Michelin...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC1 Supercross Results and Coverage: Tomac Statement

Don Williams -
0
As racing returned after an enforced break of almost three months, 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series leader Eli Tomac made a clear statement—any...
Read more
MotoGP

2020 Japan MotoGP Canceled Due to COVID (Revised Calendar)

Ron Lieback -
0
2020 Japan MotoGP at Twin Ring Motegi was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Japenese Grand Prix becomes the seventh MotoGP canceled this season.
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

SLC2 Fantasy Supercross Tips (6 Fast Facts for Winning Picks)

Don Williams -
0
The first of seven consecutive rounds at Rice-Eccles Stadium is in the books, and there was only one surprise in the finishes for RMFantasySX.com...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 Airbag System Review: Safety for All

Nic de Sena -
0
The Alpinestars Tech-Air 5 is the Italian manufacturer’s first standalone airbag offering, allowing riders to enjoy the added protection of an airbag system, regardless...
Read more
Community

2021 Gettysburg Bike Week Dates Set—20th Year Coming

Don Williams -
0
The 2021 Gettysburg Bike Week, touted by organizers as “Eastern Pennsylvania’s definitive motorcycle rally,” will be held on July 8 through 11. Held at...
Read more
2021 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Kawasaki KLX Lineup First Look: KLX140R and KLX140R L Debut

Don Williams -
0
The first three 2021 Kawasaki KLX off-road motorcycles have been revealed. While there are no mechanical changes, Kawasaki has updated the model designations of...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix Results and Coverage

Don Williams -
0
In his Virtual MotoGP debut, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP test rider and five-time GP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo took the win at the Michelin...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling