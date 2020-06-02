2020 Japan MotoGP Canceled Due to COVID (Revised Calendar)

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause cancelations of MotoGP rounds.

The latest victim of Coronavirus is the Motul Grand Prix of Japan at the Twin Ring Motegi, the round originally slated for October 16-18.

Twin Ring Motegi joined the calendar in 1999 and hosted the Japanese GP through 2019, except for 2000-2003 when the race was held at Suzuka.

Last year, MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) won ahead of Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Motul Grand Prix of Japan at the very unique Motegi circuit, meaning we will not have a Japanese Grand Prix on the calendar for the first time since 1986,” says Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports

“The MotoGP family is working very hard to be able to re-start the racing season and hold as many events as possible, and in the safest way possible. For this reason, the FIM and Dorna, in consultation with IRTA and MSMA, have decided that, until mid-November, MotoGP will remain in Europe to do as many European MotoGP events as we are able to. Therefore, overseas events, if at all possible, should be scheduled after mid-November – which would be too late in the year for the Motul Grand Prix of Japan to be held.

“For this reason it has been decided, in consultation with Mobilityland, that the Motul Grand Prix of Japan cannot be held in 2020. I very much thank Mobilityland for the support given to MotoGP.

“On behalf of Dorna, I would also like to thank all the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve. We very much look forward to returning to Motegi next year.”

This is the sixth round to be canceled so far in 2020 MotoGP.

The others were:

Qatar GP at Losail (support classes ran)

German GP at Sachsenring

Dutch GP at TT Circuit Assen

Finnish GP at KymiRing

British GP at Silverstone

Australian GP at Phillip Island

2020 MotoGP Calendar: Revised