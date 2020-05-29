MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix Preview: Silverstone Circuit

MotoGP virtual racing is back, this time the 2020 MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix on Sunday. The format is returning to racing with riders from all three classes—MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3. Competing on Milestone’s MotoGP20 video game format, the riders race head-to-head on a virtual version of the Silverstone Circuit.

The entry list looks a bit different this time around, with series leaders Alex Márquez and Maverick Viñales absent from the proceedings. Hotshots Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo are racing, with Quartararo looking for his first of the series. The new face in the series this round is three-time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo.

The MotoGP class will race 10 laps, with Moto2 and Moto3 going at it for six laps each.

The 2020 MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix broadcast begins on Sunday, May 31, at 9 a.m. EDT, with qualifying highlights shown before each race. Viewers can tune in at MotoGP.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MotoGP Entry List, Virtual British Grand Prix

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori

Ducati Team: Michele Pirro

LCR Honda Idemitsu: Takaaki Nakagami

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo

Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia

Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat

Team Suzuki Ecstar: Joan Mir

Moto2 Entry List

EG 0,0 Marc VDS: Augusto Fernández

Federal Oil Gresini Moto2: Nicolò Bulega

Flexbox HP 40: Héctor Garzó

Liqui Moly Intact GP: Marcel Schrötter

MV Agusta Forward Racing: Stefano Manzi

NTS RW Racing GP: Bo Bendsneyder

ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team: Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin

Petronas Sprinta Racing: Xavi Vierge

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Tetsuta Nagashima

Sky Racing Team VR46: Marco Bezzecchi

Moto3 Entry List

Aspar Team Gaviota: Stefano Nepa

CIP Green Power: Maximilian Kofler

CarXpert Prüstel GP: Barry Baltus

Honda Team Asia: Yuki Kunii

Kömmerling Gresini Moto3: Jeremy Alcoba

Leopard Racing: Jaume Masiá

Petronas Sprinta Racing: John McPhee

Reale Avintia Racing: Carlos Tatay

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Kaito Toba

Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Ayumu Sasaki

MotoGP Virtual Race Series Standings (after 4 rounds)