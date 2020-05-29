MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix Preview: Silverstone Circuit

MotoGP virtual racing is back, this time the 2020 MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix on Sunday. The format is returning to racing with riders from all three classes—MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3. Competing on Milestone’s MotoGP20 video game format, the riders race head-to-head on a virtual version of the Silverstone Circuit.
The entry list looks a bit different this time around, with series leaders Alex Márquez and Maverick Viñales absent from the proceedings. Hotshots Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo are racing, with Quartararo looking for his first of the series. The new face in the series this round is three-time MotoGP World Champion Jorge Lorenzo.
The MotoGP class will race 10 laps, with Moto2 and Moto3 going at it for six laps each.
The 2020 MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix broadcast begins on Sunday, May 31, at 9 a.m. EDT, with qualifying highlights shown before each race. Viewers can tune in at MotoGP.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
MotoGP Entry List, Virtual British Grand Prix
- Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori
- Ducati Team: Michele Pirro
- LCR Honda Idemitsu: Takaaki Nakagami
- Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo
- Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo
- Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia
- Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat
- Team Suzuki Ecstar: Joan Mir
Moto2 Entry List
- EG 0,0 Marc VDS: Augusto Fernández
- Federal Oil Gresini Moto2: Nicolò Bulega
- Flexbox HP 40: Héctor Garzó
- Liqui Moly Intact GP: Marcel Schrötter
- MV Agusta Forward Racing: Stefano Manzi
- NTS RW Racing GP: Bo Bendsneyder
- ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team: Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
- Petronas Sprinta Racing: Xavi Vierge
- Red Bull KTM Ajo: Tetsuta Nagashima
- Sky Racing Team VR46: Marco Bezzecchi
Moto3 Entry List
- Aspar Team Gaviota: Stefano Nepa
- CIP Green Power: Maximilian Kofler
- CarXpert Prüstel GP: Barry Baltus
- Honda Team Asia: Yuki Kunii
- Kömmerling Gresini Moto3: Jeremy Alcoba
- Leopard Racing: Jaume Masiá
- Petronas Sprinta Racing: John McPhee
- Reale Avintia Racing: Carlos Tatay
- Red Bull KTM Ajo: Kaito Toba
- Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Ayumu Sasaki
MotoGP Virtual Race Series Standings (after 4 rounds)
- Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, 86 points (2 wins)
- Maverick Viñales, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, 71 (1 win)
- Pecco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Ducati, 70 (1 win)
- Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, 57
- Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT, 45
- Valentino Rossi, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, 25
- Alex Rins, Team Suzuki Ecstar, 21
- Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team, 20
- Joan Mir, Team Suzuki Ecstar, 20
- Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, 17
- Tito Rabat, Real Avintia Racing; 16
- Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda Idemitsu, 16
- Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, 14
- Michele Pirro, Ducati Team; 13
- Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 13
- Aleix Espargaró: Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 6