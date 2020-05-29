Saturday, May 30, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP KTM Private MotoGP Test at Red Bull Ring: Espargaró and Pedrosa

KTM Private MotoGP Test at Red Bull Ring: Espargaró and Pedrosa

As the world emerges from the COVID-19 threat, KTM took to the Red Bull Ring for a private test of its latest RC16 MotoGP racer. It’s the first MotoGP test since the International Road Racing Teams Association’s preseason test at Losail International Circut in Qatar.

Like KTM, the Red Bull Ring is inside the borders of Austria. That meant that the 20 or so Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team members that attended the test did not require international travel; all had tested negative for the troublesome virus. However, MotoGP racer Pol Espargaró and test rider Dani Pedrosa did travel from Spain. Continuing restrictions prevented MotoGP rookie Brad Binder from attending, as he is in his home country of South Africa.

KTM Private MotoGP Test - Dani Pedrosa

This will not be the last KTM test at the Red Bull Ring before the MotoGP season starts. Tentatively, the first round of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship Series will be on July 19 at Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto in Spain. KTM hopes to add Binder to future tests, along with Red Bull KTM Tech 3 satellite time riders Miguel Oliveira from Portugal and Spanish rookie Iker Lecuona.

“Seeing the bikes on the racetrack, where they belong, was great for all of us,” KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer acknowledged. “It was a pleasure to see the happy faces of the riders and the crew, but then it was back to work and back to normal. We tried to make the most of the time at the Red Bull Ring. With Pol, we were able to check his 2020 bike on a new track, and with Dani, we ran a very extensive test program, but the most important thing was also the significance—we are making great strides. There is definitely an interesting Grand Prix calendar ahead of us, and it is time to prepare our team for it.”

KTM Private MotoGP Test - Red Bull Ring

“In the past weeks and months, we had been very radical with our response to the virus situation through the closure of our motorsport department,” Beirer revealed, “but I promised the team that we would be the first to go out again. We were finally able to keep that promise here at the Red Bull Ring.”

“I’m really happy we could organize these two days here in Spielberg and get the MotoGP team back on track,” Red Bull KTM Race Manager Mike Leitner said. “It was a big effort to get it done, but we tested everybody, made it happen, and I think it was key for the mentality of the company, the team, everyone in the racing department, and especially the riders. In general, we have been lucky with the weather. It was good for Pol to get back to race speed. After such a long time off the bike, riders really need laps. For Dani, also, it was important to restart the test program.”

KTM Private MotoGP Test - Pol Espargaro

“I don’t think I have ever been so long without a bike,” Espargaró said, “especially one for competition. So, it was a little bit difficult in the first few runs yesterday, but I was quickly up to the kind of rhythm I was setting in Qatar. It was great to get back in action, and I think we all felt that—there were a lot of smiling faces in the box. Technically, we made some improvements. The first priority was to get our feeling back with the bike, but we also brought quite a lot to test, and this was interesting. The good weather meant we could play with a lot on the bike and we improved mostly with the chassis, but also some electronics. I’m really happy. Now just to look forward to the first race.”

Photography by Philip Platzer

KTM Private MotoGP Test Photo Gallery

Previous articleMotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix Preview: Silverstone Circuit
Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

Related Posts

MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix Preview: Silverstone Circuit

Don Williams -
0
MotoGP virtual racing is back, this time the 2020 MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix on Sunday. The format is returning to racing with riders...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Preview (with Track Map)

Don Williams -
0
After a long break from racing due to the government response to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is back....
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta RR 2-Stroke Off-Road Line-Up First Look

Don Williams -
0
For 2021, Beta is continuing to offer four two-stroke off-road RR models ranging from the agile 125 RR to the torquey 300 RR. There...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2020 Ducati Custom Rumble Winner Crowned: Scrambler 1100 FT

Don Williams -
0
The third Ducati Custom Rumble competition between builders of custom Ducati Scramblers has a winner—Marco Graziani of CC-Racing Garage. Entered in the Bully category,...
Read more
Commentary

Ducati Team Signs Jack Miller for MotoGP in 2021

Don Williams -
0
Before a MotoGP race has been run in 2020, the Ducati Team has signed Jack Miller for its 2021 MotoGP factory squad. Miller, 25,...
Read more
Electric Motorcycles

Emula Concept First Look: With 2electron McFly Technology

Don Williams -
0
One of the prime complaints many motorcyclists have about electric motorcycles is that they don’t deliver the visceral experience that comes from an internal...
Read more
MotoGP

KTM Private MotoGP Test at Red Bull Ring: Espargaró and Pedrosa

Don Williams -
0
As the world emerges from the COVID-19 threat, KTM took to the Red Bull Ring for a private test of its latest RC16 MotoGP...
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix Preview: Silverstone Circuit

Don Williams -
0
MotoGP virtual racing is back, this time the 2020 MotoGP Virtual British Grand Prix on Sunday. The format is returning to racing with riders...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Salt Lake City 1 Supercross Preview (with Track Map)

Don Williams -
0
After a long break from racing due to the government response to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series is back....
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2021 Beta RR 2-Stroke Off-Road Line-Up First Look

Don Williams -
0
For 2021, Beta is continuing to offer four two-stroke off-road RR models ranging from the agile 125 RR to the torquey 300 RR. There...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2020 Ducati Custom Rumble Winner Crowned: Scrambler 1100 FT

Don Williams -
0
The third Ducati Custom Rumble competition between builders of custom Ducati Scramblers has a winner—Marco Graziani of CC-Racing Garage. Entered in the Bully category,...
Read more
Commentary

Ducati Team Signs Jack Miller for MotoGP in 2021

Don Williams -
0
Before a MotoGP race has been run in 2020, the Ducati Team has signed Jack Miller for its 2021 MotoGP factory squad. Miller, 25,...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling