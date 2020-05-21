Thursday, May 21, 2020
Motorcycle Types Motocross / Off-Road Repsol Honda Márquez Brothers Return To Riding (with Video)

As the world emerges from the COVID-19 shutdowns, reigning MotoGP World Champion Marc Márquez and his brother, reigning Moto2 World Champion Álex Márquez, return to motorcycle riding for the first time since March 11. MotoGP rules still keep them off their Repsol Honda Team RC213V until the proposed pre-race MotoGP test at Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto on July 15. The test precedes the anticipated Grand Prix of Spain and Grand Prix of Andalusia on the following consecutive Sundays. In the meantime, that doesn’t mean the Márquez brothers can’t train on their Honda CRF450R motocross bikes.

Carefully following all government guidelines for COVID-19 safety, the brothers took to El Bosquet de Ponts, a motocross track 90 minutes northwest of Barcelona. It is a step forward from their early May regime of bicycling outdoors.

Marquez Brothers Return - Marc
Marc Márquez

“After two months, honestly, it was a little strange at the start to be back on the bike for the first laps,” Marc Márquez explained. “But soon I was feeling better as all of the muscles and the mind started to remember everything again. It was really nice to be able to get back on the bike; this is a feeling you can’t find anywhere else. Step-by-step, we’re coming closer and closer to normal life, and this is the most important point.”

Marquez Brothers Return
Álex Márquez

“It is great to be able to return to more normal training,” Álex Márquez said, “and it was a real pleasure to be back out on the motocross circuit. When something like this is your passion, you always enjoy it a lot, so it was special to ride; you need the bike in your life. For at least a little bit, it was like everything was normal. Unfortunately, the world is still not yet back to normal, and we, as riders, as well as everyone else, must continue to adapt and do our best in this situation. Hopefully, we can have more days like today.”

Photography by Javi Echevarría

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

