MotoGP Virtual Race 4 Results and Coverage: Márquez Family Affair

MotoGP Virtual Race 4 was the best show so far, as a battle between the Márquez brothers went down to the final corner at Misano World Circut Marco Simoncelli. Alex came out on top, taking his second win of the year, while Marc settled for P2 after swinging wide before the dash to the line. It is Marc’s first podium of the season. Taking advantage of a last-lap crash by polesitter Fabio Quartararo, hometown here Valentino Rossi grabbed the final podium spot.

Going into Virtual Race 4, Alex Márquez was tied with Maverick Viñales and Pecco Bagnaia for first place in the standings. Each rider has a win, runner-up, and P3 finish. However, the expected showdown did not materialize, as Viñales and Bagnaia were involved in opening lap incidents from which they never recovered. Viñales ended up in P6, just ahead of Bagnaia.

Fabio Quartararo, who was sitting on pole yet again, grabbed the holeshot and got clear of the field. The Márquez brothers were keeping Quartararo honest until an unforced error late in the race put Quartararo on the ground, allowing Alex and Marc by.

Quartararo repassed Marc, and took out after leader Alex. However, when Alex crashed, he took Quartararo with him, handing the lead to Marc with just over two laps remaining.

Marc Márquez kept his cool, putting in a consistent ride, even as his brother began to pressure him. Meanwhile, Rossi was making inroads on Quartararo, who had been relegated to P3. On the dramatic final lap, Quartararo crashed, giving Rossi a hometown podium. Then Alex dove inside Marc on the final corner to take his second win of the year, and claim the Top Márquez Brother status for the fourth consecutive race.

“I’m so happy with this win,” Alex Márquez said. “It wasn’t easy, as all race I was watching for Fabio behind. We crashed, and then when Marc came at the end. I really had to push. I knew a little bit from playing with him in the past what he would try so I focused on the corner exit, I knew he’d be strong on the brakes.”

“Finally we finished on the podium!,” Marc Márquez exclaimed. “It was a really good race and the Misano circuit suited my virtual style a little more. I pushed very hard in the last laps to try and beat Alex, but he was just able to get a small advantage. Congratulations to him; it was nice to battle on track. Now, we’ll have a big party! First and second is a great result for us and the team.”

“I‘m happy to have taken part in the Virtual MotoGP Misano race,” Rossi said. “I trained a little bit more, and I think the new 2020 MotoGP game is very cool. I was fast enough this time and qualifying went well. I started from the middle of the second row, in between Maverick and Marc Márquez. The race was good. Unfortunately, I crashed on the first lap, but then I managed to keep a good rhythm and move up the order. I came up to fourth place, and I was not far from the front in the last three laps. Then Quartararo crashed and I managed to get on the podium. I‘m very happy to take third because it was my virtual home race! I‘m happy for the team and the fans too!”

With four races in the books, Alex Márquez opens up a 15-point lead over Viñales, who is a point ahead of Bagnaia in P3. Marc sits in P4 in the standings, 13 points behind Bagnaia and 12 points ahead of Quartararo.

In the MotoE race, Matteo Ferrari took the pole in qualifying, grabbed a holeshot, and was never seen again. A crash by Ferrari on the final lap cut his margin of victory over Eric Granado to just over three seconds. Mattia Casadei took the final podium slot after a hard last-lap tussle with Alex Medina.

MotoGP Virtual Race 4 Results, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

Alex Márquez, Honda Marc Márquez, Honda Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Joan Mir, Suzuki Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Takaaki Nakagami, Honda Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Michele Pirro, Ducati Tito Rabat, Ducati

MotoGP Virtual Race Series Standings (after 4 rounds)

Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, 86 (2 wins) Maverick Viñales, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, 71 points (1 win) Pecco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Ducati, 70 (1 win) Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, 57 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT, 45 Valentino Rossi, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, 25 Alex Rins, Team Suzuki Ecstar, 21 Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team, 20 Joan Mir, Team Suzuki Ecstar, 20 Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, 17 Tito Rabat, Real Avintia Racing; 16 Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda Idemitsu, 16 Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, 14 Michele Pirro, Ducati Team; 13 Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 13 Aleix Espargaró: Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 6

MotoE Virtual Race Results