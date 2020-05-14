MotoGP Virtual Race 4 Preview: Now With MotoE Action

MotoGP Virtual Race 4 will be held this weekend at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with MotoE as the support class for the highly competitive MotoGP class. The event begins at 9 a.m. EDT on Sunday, May 17.

Everyone’s eyes will be on the Big 3 of MotoGP virtual racing–Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Márquez, Maverick Viñales. The three riders have taken all the podium spots in the first three races, and each has a win, runner-up spot, and P3 finish. That puts them in a three-way tie in the Moto GP Virtual World Championship Series.

It’s not an easy path to the podium for any of the riders, as crashes and mistakes are more common than smooth and steady to the end. The first corner, in particular, has been a site of repeated carnage that involves eventual frontrunners. Comebacks and passing rule the day on the new MotoGP20 gaming platform that hosts the online competition.

For the 11-rider field in MotoGP Virtual Race 4, Michele Pirro replaces Danilo Petrucci for Ducati Team, Alex Rins is replaced on Team Suzuki Ecstar by Joan Mir, and the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team of Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona is taking the race off, replaced by Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi and Takaaki Nakagami of LCR Honda Idemitsu.

New to the series this round is the MotoE class. We won’t have a hint of who is going to be challenging for the podium until qualifying. It will pay to keep an eye on Trentino Gresini MotoE’s Matteo Ferarri, who is the reigning MotoE World Cup champion. Avintia Esponsorama Racing’s Eric Granado won two races last year, so he’s also fast with the electrons.

The racing can be seen at MotoGP.com, as well as the MotoGP pages on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Instagram will also host interviews with the winners after the racing concludes.

MotoGP Entry List

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori

Ducati Team: Michele Pirro

LCR Honda Idemitsu: Takaaki Nakagami

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo

Pramac Racing: Pecco Bagnaia

Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Márquez, Alex Márquez

Team Suzuki Ecstar: Joan Mir

MotoE Entry List

Trentino Gresini MotoE: Matteo Ferrari

LCR E-Team: Xavier Sim é on

Avintia Esponsorama Racing: Eric Granado

EG 0,0 Marc VDS: Mike Di Meglio

Join Contract Pons 40: Jordi Torres

Intact GP: Dominque Aegerter

Tech 3 E-Racing: Lukas Tulovic

Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse: Mattia Casadei

Openbank Aspar Team: Alex Medina

MotoGP Virtual Race Series Standings (after three rounds)