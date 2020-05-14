Thursday, May 14, 2020
MotoGP Virtual Race 4 Preview: Now With MotoE Action

MotoGP Virtual Race 4 will be held this weekend at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, with MotoE as the support class for the highly competitive MotoGP class. The event begins at 9 a.m. EDT on Sunday, May 17. 

Everyone’s eyes will be on the Big 3 of MotoGP virtual racing–Pecco Bagnaia, Alex Márquez, Maverick Viñales. The three riders have taken all the podium spots in the first three races, and each has a win, runner-up spot, and P3 finish. That puts them in a three-way tie in the Moto GP Virtual World Championship Series.

It’s not an easy path to the podium for any of the riders, as crashes and mistakes are more common than smooth and steady to the end. The first corner, in particular, has been a site of repeated carnage that involves eventual frontrunners. Comebacks and passing rule the day on the new MotoGP20 gaming platform that hosts the online competition.

For the 11-rider field in MotoGP Virtual Race 4, Michele Pirro replaces Danilo Petrucci for Ducati Team, Alex Rins is replaced on Team Suzuki Ecstar by Joan Mir, and the Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team of Miguel Oliveira and Iker Lecuona is taking the race off, replaced by Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi and Takaaki Nakagami of LCR Honda Idemitsu.

New to the series this round is the MotoE class. We won’t have a hint of who is going to be challenging for the podium until qualifying. It will pay to keep an eye on Trentino Gresini MotoE’s Matteo Ferarri, who is the reigning MotoE World Cup champion. Avintia Esponsorama Racing’s Eric Granado won two races last year, so he’s also fast with the electrons.

The racing can be seen at MotoGP.com, as well as the MotoGP pages on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Instagram will also host interviews with the winners after the racing concludes.

MotoGP Entry List

  • Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori
  • Ducati Team: Michele Pirro
  • LCR Honda Idemitsu: Takaaki Nakagami
  • Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales
  • Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo
  • Pramac Racing: Pecco Bagnaia
  • Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat
  • Repsol Honda Team: Marc Márquez, Alex Márquez
  • Team Suzuki Ecstar: Joan Mir

MotoE Entry List

  • Trentino Gresini MotoE: Matteo Ferrari
  • LCR E-Team: Xavier Siméon
  • Avintia Esponsorama Racing: Eric Granado
  • EG 0,0 Marc VDS: Mike Di Meglio
  • Join Contract Pons 40: Jordi Torres
  • Intact GP: Dominque Aegerter
  • Tech 3 E-Racing: Lukas Tulovic
  • Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse: Mattia Casadei
  • Openbank Aspar Team: Alex Medina

MotoGP Virtual Race Series Standings (after three rounds)

  1. Maverick Viñales, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, 61 points (1 win)
  2. Pecco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Ducati, 61 (1 win)
  3. Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, 61 (1 win)
  4. Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, 37
  5. Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT, 32
  6. Alex Rins, Team Suzuki Ecstar, 21
  7. Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team, 20
  8. Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, 17
  9. Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, 14
  10. Tito Rabat, Real Avintia Racing; 11
  11. Valentino Rossi, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, 9
  12. Joan Mir, Team Suzuki Ecstar, 9
  13. Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda Idemitsu, 8
  14. Michele Pirro, Ducati Team; 7
  15. Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 6
  16. Aleix Espargaró: Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 6

Don Williams
Don Williamshttp://www.ultimatemotorcycling.com
With 45 years of riding experience, Don Williams is a fan of all kinds of motorcycles. He enjoys sport bikes, cruisers, dirt bikes, touring bikes, adventure bikes, dual sport bikes, and rideable customs. Ask Don what his favorite bike is and he will tell you, "Whatever bike I'm on."

