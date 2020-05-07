MotoGP Planning Spanish Openers: 2020 Grand Prix of Spain & Andalusia

MotoGP is hard at work planning out the rescheduling of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship calendar. In cooperation with the governing bodies of Jerez and Andalusia, MotoGP is hoping to run the first two 2020 MotoGP Rounds at Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto on July 19 and 26.
Holding a meeting electronically, Regional Government of Andalusia VP Juan Antonio Marín, Jerez de la Frontera Mayor Mamen Sánchez Díaz, and Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta came to an agreement to present the plan to the Spanish government.
If the Spanish federal government approves of the plan, the first round will be called the Grand Prix of Spain, with the following weekend’s round named the Grand Prix of Andalusia. The FIM will also have to sign off on the unusual arrangement of two races in the same venue on consecutive weekends.
One challenge for the MotoGP teams will be dealing with the higher temperatures of Jerez in July. The average high is 92.5 degrees, with highs in the 100s not unheard of. Normally, MotoGP races in Jerez in May, when the average high is 78 degrees.
As a reminder and a possible hint at what the beginning of 2020 will bring, here are the results of the 2019 Grand Prix of Spain.
Photos by Luciano Bianchetto