MotoGP Planning Spanish Openers: 2020 Grand Prix of Spain & Andalusia

MotoGP is hard at work planning out the rescheduling of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship calendar. In cooperation with the governing bodies of Jerez and Andalusia, MotoGP is hoping to run the first two 2020 MotoGP Rounds at Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto on July 19 and 26.

Holding a meeting electronically, Regional Government of Andalusia VP Juan Antonio Marín, Jerez de la Frontera Mayor Mamen Sánchez Díaz, and Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta came to an agreement to present the plan to the Spanish government.

If the Spanish federal government approves of the plan, the first round will be called the Grand Prix of Spain, with the following weekend’s round named the Grand Prix of Andalusia. The FIM will also have to sign off on the unusual arrangement of two races in the same venue on consecutive weekends.

One challenge for the MotoGP teams will be dealing with the higher temperatures of Jerez in July. The average high is 92.5 degrees, with highs in the 100s not unheard of. Normally, MotoGP races in Jerez in May, when the average high is 78 degrees.

As a reminder and a possible hint at what the beginning of 2020 will bring, here are the results of the 2019 Grand Prix of Spain.

2019 Jerez MotoGP Results Pos. Rider Team Bike Km/h Time/Gap 1 Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team Honda 161.2 41:08.685 2 Alex Rins Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 161.1 +1.654 seconds 3 Maverick Viñales Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 161.0 +2.443 4 Andrea Dovizioso Mission Winnow Ducati Ducati 161.0 +2.804 5 Danilo Petrucci Mission Winnow Ducati Ducati 160.9 +4.748 6 Valentino Rossi Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 160.7 +7.547 7 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 160.7 +8.228 8 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 160.5 +10.052 9 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 160.5 +10.274 10 Stefan Bradl Team HRC Honda 160.3 +13.402 11 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 160.2 +15.431 12 Jorge Lorenzo Repsol Honda Team Honda 160.0 +18.473 13 Pol Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 159.9 +20.156 14 Johann Zarco Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 159.5 +26.706 15 Tito Rabat Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 159.4 +28.513 16 Karel Abraham Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 158.8 +36.858 17 Bradley Smith Aprilia Factory Racing Aprilia 158.5 +41.390 18 Miguel Oliveira Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 158.5 +41.570 19 Hafizh Syahrin Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 158.0 +50.568 Not Classified Jack Miller Pramac Racing Ducati 160.4 3 Laps Joan Mir Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 160.5 5 Laps Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 160.7 12 Laps Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Racing Ducati 157.8 19 Laps

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto