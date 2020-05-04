MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain: Results and Coverage

It is three winners in three rounds of the MotoGP Virtual Race Series, and a three-way tie for the lead.

Maverick Viñales claimed the MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain win in yet another dramatic race. Playing on the MotoGP20 platform for the first time, the triumvirate of Viñales, Alex Márquez, and Pecco Bagnaia filled the podium yet again.

It wasn’t easy for Viñales, as he was caught up in a first turn brouhaha with pole-sitter and future Monster Energy MotoGP teammate Fabio Quartararo—not the for the first time in the series. Alex Márquez and Bagnaia opened up a lead over the pack, and Viñales gave chase. After some fast trouble-free laps, Marc Márquez made his way up to P2.

Eventually, Viñales and the Márquez brothers were doing battle at the front. At the midway point, the charging front runners again included Bagnaia.

However, crashing started happening, and with three laps remaining, Alex Márquez and Bagnaia went down, handing the lead to Viñales.

Viñales rode smoothly to the finish and win. Alex Márquez held onto the runner up spot, ahead of Bagnaia, while Marc Márquez faded off the podium.

“The race has been quite exciting because I battled a lot,” Maverick Viñales said. “I crashed two times, so I didn‘t expect to win that race, but I kept a good rhythm and I did many fast laps in a row.

“For me it was really good that I was able to keep my concentration until I crossed the finish line. But anyway I would have been happy, because this race is for a charity event, Two Wheels for Life, and I hope this helped them raise a good amount of money to help people in Africa battle COVID-19.”

“Another difficult race!” Alex Márquez said. “The crash really wasn’t good, and I’m confident that without it I could have won. It’s a shame, but the second place moves us to the top of the points. It was really fun though, I really enjoy putting on a show for the fans, and it’s also nice to have some jokes with the other riders. Next time we aim to go one better!”

MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain Results

Maverick Viñales, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team Pecco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Ducati Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team Alex Rins, Team Suzuki Ecstar Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, Tito Rabat, Real Avintia Racing

MotoGP Virtual Race Series Standings (after three rounds)