MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain Preview: All 3 Classes

After two successful MotoGP Virtual Races that drew millions of viewers from around the globe, MotoGP will be holding the Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain on Sunday, May 3, at 9 a.m. EDT. Unlike the Virtual Races that were between 10 MotoGP racers, the Virtual Grand Prix of Spain will have 11 riders in the MotoGP class, and 10 competitors in each of the support classes— Moto2 and Moto3. The racing will be on the electronic rendering of Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto.

The MotoGP heavy hitters from the Virtual Races return, including race winners Alex Márquez and Pecco Bagnaia. Both Alex Márquez and Bagnaia finished on the podium at the two Virtual Races. Other top-five regulars that will be racing again are Maverick Viñales, Marc Márquez, and Fabio Quartararo.

Returning after missing the second round are Alex Rins, Miguel Oliveira, Danilo Petrucci, Tito Rabat, and Iker Lecuona. Rins and Oliveira will be looking to build on their previous top-ten finishes, while Rabat and Lecuona will be looking to avoid their zero-point DNFs in the first round, and Petrucci his round-two DNF.

Lorenzo Savadori will be making his debut. In addition to being a test rider for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, Savadori raced in the MotoE World Cup last year, and is slated to compete in the Italian CIV Superbike Championship Series.

LCR Honda is absent from the Virtual Grand Prix of Spain. Takaaki Nakagami is in Japan, and doesn’t yet have access to the new MotoGP20 game, while Cal Crutchlow doesn’t have a PlayStation. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing is letting its satellite team, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, supply the racers.

The MotoGP race will be 13 laps, while the Moto2 and Moto3 races will be eight laps. This will be the first time the GP racers will be competing on Milestone’s MotoGP20 platform.

The races can be streamed, or watched later on-demand, on the MotoGP website, as well as the usual social media outlets.

The MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain is also functioning as a fundraiser for Two Wheels For Life, which uses motorcycles to access and provide health care services to under-served populations in rural sub-Saharan Africa.

MotoGP Entry List

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori

Ducati Team: Danilo Petrucci

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Maverick Viñales

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo

Pramac Racing: Pecco Bagnaia

Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat

Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Miguel Oliveira, Iker Lecuona

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Márquez, Alex Márquez

Team Suzuki Ecstar: Alex Rins

Moto2 Entry List

American Racing: Marcos Ramírez

Aspar Team: Aron Canet

Beta Tools Speed Up: Jorge Navarro

Flexbox HP 40: Lorenzo Baldassarri

Italtrans Racing Team: Enea Bastianini

Liqui Moly Intact GP: Marcel Schrötter

NTS RW Racing GP: Bo Bendsneyder

Petronas Sprinta Racing: Jake Dixon

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Jorge Martín

Sky Racing Team VR46: Luca Marini

Moto3 Entry List

Aspar Team Gaviota: Albert Arenas

BOE Skull Rider Facile Energy: Ricardo Rossi

Estrella Galicia 0,0: Sergio García

Kömmerling Gresini Moto3: Gabriel Rodrigo

Leopard Racing: Dennis Foggia

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Raúl Fernández

Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Deniz Öncü

Rivacold Snipers Team: Tony Arbolino

SIC58 Squadra Corse: Niccolo Antonelli

Sterilgarda Max Racing Team: Alonso López

MotoGP Virtual Race Series Standings (after two rounds)