Friday, April 24, 2020
MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain Date Set: May 3

Building on the success of the first two MotoGP Virtual Races, Dorna has announced the Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain. Running on May 3, the same day that the Spanish GP was scheduled to run, the Virtual Grand Prix of Spain will feature riders from all three Grand Prix classes—MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3.

The previous MotoGP Virtual Races featured 10 MotoGP riders competing against each other, with reigning Moto2 World Champion Alex Márquez taking the win in the inaugural race, and Pecco Bagnaia winning the follow-up race. The racers compete on the MotoGP19 video game developed by Milestone. MotoGP20 was released this week.

Although there isn’t a list of competitors yet, Dorna has revealed the racer selection process: “Premier class teams can field one rider each, with the exception of the Repsol Honda Team, who can enter two as reigning MotoGP Champions. In Moto2 and Moto3, 10 riders can enter in each category, with the right of entry given in Championship order following the QNB Grand Prix of Qatar.”

As before, the MotoGP Virtual Grand Prix of Spain will be shown live and on-demand on various social media platforms—Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter—plus MotoGP’s YouTube channel. There were 3.2 million viewers of the live broadcast of MotoGP Virtual Race 2, and 14 million viewers overall. We watched it, and it is well worth your time.

The Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain has a charity component, with the event supporting the COVID-19 initiatives of Two Wheels For Life, the Official Charity of MotoGP.

MotoGP Virtual Race Series Standings (after two rounds)

  1. Pecco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Ducati, 45 points (1 win)
  2. Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, 41 (1 win)
  3. Maverick Viñales, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, 36
  4. Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, 24
  5. Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT, 24
  6. Alex Rins, Team Suzuki Ecstar, 10
  7. Joan Mir, Team Suzuki Ecstar, 9
  8. Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, 8
  9. Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, 0
  10. Aleix Espargaró: Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 0
  11. Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team, 0
  12. Valentino Rossi, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, 0
  13. Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda Idemitsu, 0
  14. Tito Rabat, Real Avintia Racing; 0
  15. Michele Pirro, Ducati Team; 0

Don Williams
