After some shuffling due to the international health crisis, Road America in Wisconsin has emerged as the opening round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship Series schedule. Previously scheduled as the opener, the Circuit of the Americas race in Austin is now the final round in mid-November.

The eight-race series stretches across the country, with racing in the northwest (Ridge Motorsports Park in Washington), northeast (New Jersey Motorsports Park), southwest (WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California), and southeast (Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama). That makes it easy for people anywhere in the country to see the MotoAmerica Superbikes in action.

Despite the schedule changes, the racers are only going to have back-to-back weekends once in 2020.

Returning to ride as reigning four-time champion in the MotoAmerica Superbike class is Cameron Beaubier. He will be riding a Yamaha YZF-R1 for the Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha team. Challenging him will be Josh Herrin, who is riding a Scheibe Racing BMW S 1000 RR.

There is definitely an international presence with MotoGP race winner Toni Elias from Spain (M4 Ecstar Suzuki GSX-R1000), Danilo Lewis from Brazil (TecFil Racing BMW S 1000 RR), and David Anthony of Australia (Fly Racing/ADR Motorsports Suzuki GSX-R1000).

There are also two South Africa racers—Cameron Petersen (Altus Motorsports Suzuki GSX-R1000) and Mathew Scholtz (Westby Racing Yamaha YZF-R1).

Three British riders are also part of the mix—Bradley Ward (Fly Racing/ADR Motorsports Suzuki GSX-R1000), Steven Shakespeare (Monkey Moto/AGV Sport Yamaha YZF-R1), and Max Flinders (Thrashed Bike Racing Yamaha YZF-R1).

As we are well aware of this year, all dates are subject to change.

2020 MotoAmerican Superbikes Championship Series Schedule