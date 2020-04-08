2020 MotoGP Virtual Race 2 Lineup, Track Set: Valentino Rossi Joins In

The lineup for Sunday’s 2020 MotoGP Virtual Race 2 will include the top six finishers from last month’s opening round. Valentino Rossi, Danilo Petrucci, Takaaki Nakagami, Tito Rabat, and Michele Pirro, join the Virtual Race series for the first time. Cal Crutchlow explained his absence by claiming a lack of PlayStation at home. The first race had three million viewers.

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, will be the track used by the MotoGP19 video game developed and published by Milestone. There will be a five-minute qualifying session, with the 10-rider field vying for the poll. Fabio Quartararo took pole position in the opening round at Mugello, though he finished off the podium due to an early crash with future Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP teammate Maverick Viñales. Alex Márquez was the race winner. The 10-lap Virtual Race immediately follows qualifying.

Starting time for coverage of the 2020 MotoGP Virtual Race 2, nicknamed the #StayAtHomeGP, begins at 9 a.m. EDT on Sunday, April 12. The event will be streamed live on the MotoGP YouTube and Facebook pages, the MotoGP eSport YouTube and Facebook pages, Twitter, and Instagram, as well as at MotoGP.com. During the race, you will see the interaction between the racers, as well as the on-track action with live commentary.

There will be an Instagram Live interview with the race winner at 10 a.m. EDT.

2020 MotoGP Virtual Race 2 Entry List

Pecco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team

Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda Idemitsu

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

Michele Pirro, Ducati Team

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Tito Rabat, Real Avintia Racing

Valentino Rossi, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Maverick Viñales, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

MotoGP Virtual Race Series Standings