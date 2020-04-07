Wednesday, April 8, 2020
2020 MotoGP Virtual Race 2 Set for April 12: New Riders Joining

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 will be run on Sunday, April 12, at 9 a.m. EDT. Although the entry list and track has not yet been announced, there will be both returning MotoGP racers from the first round at Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, along with competitors who missed the inaugural race last month. As before, the race will be viewable on a wide variety of platforms, including the MotoGP YouTube channel.

Alex Márquez, Pecco Bagnaia, and Maverick Viñales made up the podium. Race 1 polesitter Fabio Quartararo will be looking to improve on his P4 first-round finish. Using various digital platforms, over three million people viewed Race 1.

Viewers were able to watch the race, along with the reactions of the riders as they competed against each other.

The MotoGP riders are competing on the MotoGP19 game, which is developed and published by Milestone. MotoGP20 is due to be released on April 23. MotoGP 20 gives players the power to adjust the engine power, chassis, aerodynamics, electronics, fuel consumption, and livery of the virtual MotoGP motorcycles they are racing.

In MotoGP eSport Championship news, Ducati Corse eSport has signed 2019 MotoGP eSport World Champion AndrewZh (real name: Andrea Saveri) to its team. Not simply a gamer, Saveri is a motorcycle enthusiast, was born in Bologna, and comes from a family of Ducatista.

“Innovation, progress, and technology are part of Ducati DNA, and that is why we have decided to commit in this new adventure,” said Ducati Corse Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti. “eSport is an entertainment platform that has grown quickly during the last years. We were already discussing this relationship with Andrea before he became World Champion in order to be able to dress him with the official colors of Ducati Corse, riding a virtual Desmosedici GP bike, for the 2020 World Championship.”

“Becoming an official Ducati rider and wearing the colors of the squad from Borgo Panigale is a dream come true,” Saveri said. “Although it is a tough moment for the world, we were able to compete in the ProDraft. It was not easy to gain access to the final challenge, as this year the level is very high. It will be a special season, during which I hope to be able to repay all the trust that Ducati put on me by getting good results.”

The 2020 eSport World Championship will consist of four races where the qualifying riders will compete head-to-head as they did at the final 2019 MotoGP round in Valencia.

MotoGP Virtual Race Series Standings

  1. Alex Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, 25 points (1 win)
  2. Pecco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing Ducati, 20
  3. Maverick Viñales, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, 16
  4. Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT, 13
  5. Marc Márquez, Repsol Honda Team, 11
  6. Alex Rins, Team Suzuki Ecstar, 10
  7. Joan Mir, Team Suzuki Ecstar, 9
  8. Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, 8
  9. Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, 0
  10. Aleix Espargaró: Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, 0

